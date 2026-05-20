Today's game between River Plate and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for River Plate vs Red Bull Bragantino are listed below. US viewers have several ways to catch the action live. If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad.

River Plate host Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Argentine giants looking to consolidate their position at the top of Group H.

River have been in strong domestic form, winning three of their last four Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Rosario Central, continuing a run that also included a 2-0 win against Gimnasia LP.

In continental competition, River have already shown their quality. A 1-0 win away at Red Bull Bragantino in the reverse fixture earlier this month gave them a significant edge in the group.

Bragantino arrive in Buenos Aires having won their last Serie A match 2-0 against Vitoria, but the Brazilian side have been less consistent across all competitions. Two defeats in their previous five outings, including a 2-0 loss to Santos FC, point to a team that has struggled to find rhythm.

Their Copa Sudamericana form tells a different story, though. A 6-0 demolition of Blooming demonstrated Bragantino's attacking threat when they are at their best.

With River sitting top of Group H and Bragantino in third, the stakes could not be clearer for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live.

How to watch River Plate vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either River Plate or Red Bull Bragantino ahead of this fixture. Probable lineups for both sides have not been released. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest squad updates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

River Plate head into this match on the back of four wins from their last five games across all competitions. That run includes back-to-back Liga Profesional victories against Gimnasia LP and Rosario Central, and a 1-2 Copa Sudamericana win away at Bragantino. Their only slip came in a 0-1 defeat to Atletico Tucuman in early May. River have scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Red Bull Bragantino have won three of their last five, but their form has been uneven. A 6-0 win over Blooming in the Copa Sudamericana stands as their most emphatic result, and they followed that with a 2-0 Serie A win over Vitoria. Defeats to Santos FC and Mirassol, however, show the inconsistency Bragantino have carried into this fixture. They have scored eleven goals in five matches but conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record

RIV Last match BGT 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Red Bull Bragantino 0 - 1 River Plate 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides met earlier in this Copa Sudamericana group stage, with River Plate winning 1-0 away at Red Bull Bragantino on May 1. That result, the only meeting on record between these clubs in the provided data, gives River a psychological edge going into this home leg.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, River Plate currently sit top of the table, while Red Bull Bragantino are in third place. The gap in standings makes this a critical fixture for Bragantino, who need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: