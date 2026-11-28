Rice Owls vs Army Black Knights live streams

Rice Owls vs Army Black Knights kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 14:00 First Community Stadium

Late-season American Athletic Conference positioning takes center stage in Houston as Army brings its relentless ground attack to Rice Stadium. With bowl positioning and conference standings on the line, fans can stream the action live on Fubo, which currently offers a free trial.

Kickoff is set for November 28, with live coverage streaming exclusively on ESPN+. Cord-cutters can easily tune in without a cable subscription by logging into the ESPN app across smart TVs, streaming sticks, and mobile platforms.

Army arrives relying on its signature disciplined flexbone option to control the clock and wear down defensive fronts. Rice must stay assignment-sound against the option while finding quick answers through the air to grab a pivotal home victory in this AAC battle.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.