Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and New York City FC will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull New York vs New York City FC are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, and this game is available to watch live through the Apple TV app.

For the 2026 season, MLS no longer sells a standalone Season Pass. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year. Existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost. The Apple TV app is available across smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and access your subscription as normal. Connect to a US server, clear your browser cache, and open the Apple TV app to stream the match without interruption.

Red Bull New York host New York City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture. This is the Hudson River Derby — two clubs separated by a single position in the standings, with playoff points on the line.

The Red Bulls have shown signs of life in recent weeks. Back-to-back wins over Chicago Fire FC and Columbus Crew have steadied a side that had looked adrift, and 18-year-old Julian Hall has been the standout performer, becoming the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat-trick this season. First-year head coach Michael Bradley has given the squad a new sense of direction.

New York City FC arrive in New Jersey in solid form of their own. The Boys in Blue have won their last two matches, including a 3-0 dismantling of Columbus Crew and a 1-0 victory at Charlotte FC, and they sit fifth in the East — one place and one position above their city rivals.

The last time these two sides met in MLS, NYCFC came away with a 3-2 win at Sports Illustrated Stadium in September 2025. They also beat the Red Bulls 3-1 in the US Open Cup in April 2026, so there is recent history to settle.

For the Red Bulls, home form and Hall's form in front of goal give them genuine reason for optimism. For NYCFC, momentum and a superior league position make them the side arriving with greater confidence.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Red Bull New York vs New York City FC, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Red Bull New York ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

New York City FC are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Red Bull New York have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home win over Columbus Crew in MLS on May 13, following a 1-3 away victory at Chicago Fire FC on May 9. Before that run of back-to-back wins, the Red Bulls lost 0-2 to FC Dallas in the league, fell 1-3 to New York City FC in the US Open Cup, and were beaten 2-0 by FC Cincinnati in MLS. The Red Bulls have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

New York City FC have taken three wins and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Charlotte FC on May 13, following a 3-0 home victory over Columbus Crew on May 10. Prior to that, NYCFC lost 0-2 to DC United in MLS, beat Red Bull New York 3-1 in the US Open Cup, and lost 1-0 to CF Montreal in the league. NYCFC have scored eight goals and conceded three across their last five matches, with back-to-back clean sheets in their two most recent games pointing to improved defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 29, 2026, when New York City FC beat Red Bull New York 3-1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the US Open Cup. Before that, NYCFC won 3-2 in an MLS regular-season fixture at the same venue in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, NYCFC hold a clear advantage with four wins to the Red Bulls' one, scoring fourteen goals and conceding four across those meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC currently sit fifth while Red Bull New York are placed sixth, making this a direct contest between two clubs separated by a single position in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: