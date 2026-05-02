Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and FC Dallas will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull New York vs FC Dallas are listed below.

This MLS fixture is available to watch via Apple TV, which holds exclusive broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you have full access at no extra cost - no separate season pass required. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Fans travelling outside their home region can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service. A VPN lets you connect to a server in your home country and stream the match as normal, provided you have an active subscription.

Red Bull New York host FC Dallas at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture. Both Eastern and Western Conference sides arrive carrying the weight of inconsistent recent form, making this a match with genuine stakes on either side.

The Red Bulls have struggled to find rhythm in MLS of late. Back-to-back league defeats — a 4-1 loss to CF Montreal and a 2-0 reverse to FC Cincinnati — have dented their position in the Eastern Conference standings. A wild 4-4 draw with DC United before that showed they can still produce goals, but the defensive record across recent weeks makes for uncomfortable reading.

Off the pitch, there has been cause for optimism in New Jersey. The club unveiled a new $112 million training facility this month, an event that drew club legends and Red Bull Global Head of Sport Jurgen Klopp, who joked the pristine complex almost tempted him back into management.

FC Dallas arrive from the Western Conference in similarly patchy form. Nico Estévez's side have lost their last two MLS matches — a 2-1 defeat at Seattle Sounders FC following a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United — and Dallas have not won in their last three outings across all competitions.

Dallas did show they can find the net, drawing 2-2 with LA Galaxy earlier in the month, but consecutive defeats have left them eighth in the Western Conference with ground to make up on the sides above them.

With the Red Bulls sitting eleventh in the East and Dallas eighth in the West, neither club can afford to let points slip further. A positive result here would provide a platform to build on as the MLS season gathers pace.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Red Bull New York vs FC Dallas live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Red Bull New York ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Dallas have also not released team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Red Bull New York have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati on April 25, extending a difficult run in MLS. Prior to that, they drew 4-4 with DC United and beat Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3-1 in the US Open Cup. The Red Bulls have scored ten goals and conceded eleven across the five-match run.

FC Dallas have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat at Seattle Sounders FC on April 26, following a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United three days earlier. Their only win in the period came against DC United, a 4-0 away victory on April 4. Dallas drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy and 1-1 with St. Louis City to complete the run, scoring eight goals and conceding five across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 21, 2025, when Red Bull New York and FC Dallas drew 2-2 in a US Open Cup fixture. Before that, New York beat Dallas 2-1 at home in an MLS regular-season match in March 2024. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Red Bull New York hold the advantage with three wins — including a 3-0 home victory in June 2018 and a 3-1 win when Dallas hosted in May 2019 — against one win for FC Dallas, with one draw.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Red Bull New York currently sit eleventh. FC Dallas are eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: