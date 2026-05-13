Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and Columbus Crew will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull New York vs Columbus Crew are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, and this game is available to watch live through the Apple TV app.

For the 2026 season, MLS no longer sells a standalone Season Pass. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year. Existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost. The Apple TV app is available across smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may run into geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and access your subscription as normal. Connect to a US server, clear your browser cache, and open the Apple TV app to stream the match without interruption.

Red Bull New York host Columbus Crew at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture. Both sides arrive carrying form concerns, and the points on offer carry real weight for two clubs sitting in the bottom half of the East.

The Red Bulls have struggled to find consistency this season. They have lost three of their last four MLS outings and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, a position that reflects a campaign that has promised more than it has delivered. Their most recent league win, a 1-3 victory over Chicago Fire FC, offered a brief lift, but the defensive record across the month has been a persistent concern.

Off the pitch, the club has had cause for celebration. The Red Bulls recently inducted striker Bradley Wright-Phillips into Legends Row at Sports Illustrated Stadium, a fitting tribute to one of the most prolific scorers in MLS history. Whether the occasion provides any emotional spark for the current squad remains to be seen.

Columbus Crew arrive in New Jersey with their own problems to solve. The Crew lost 3-0 to New York City FC in their most recent outing, a result that continued a difficult patch in league play. They sit twelfth in the East and have shown enough attacking quality to threaten any side, but their inconsistency has cost them points they cannot afford to drop.

The Crew's last two MLS wins, over Philadelphia Union and LA Galaxy, showed what they are capable of when things click. The challenge for Columbus is reproducing that form on the road against a Red Bulls side that, for all their struggles, remains dangerous at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

With both clubs needing points to keep their playoff ambitions alive, this fixture carries genuine consequence. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Red Bull New York vs Columbus Crew, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Red Bull New York ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Columbus Crew are also without confirmed team news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Red Bull New York have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory over Chicago Fire FC in MLS on May 9, a first league win in four attempts. Before that, they lost 0-2 to FC Dallas in the league and fell 1-3 to New York City FC in the US Open Cup. Defeats to FC Cincinnati and a 4-4 draw with DC United complete the run. New York have scored eight goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

Columbus Crew have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 league defeat to New York City FC on May 10. Prior to that, they lost 2-3 to Minnesota United in MLS, beat One Knoxville SC 4-1 in the US Open Cup, and won 2-0 against Philadelphia Union in the league. A 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy completes the five-match stretch. Columbus have scored eleven goals and conceded seven across that period, with back-to-back MLS wins before the recent dip showing the attacking quality they possess.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 18, 2025, when Columbus Crew beat Red Bull New York 3-1 in an MLS fixture with Columbus as the home side. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when New York hosted in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Columbus hold the edge with two wins to New York's one, alongside two draws, with the Crew scoring nine goals and conceding six across those meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Red Bull New York currently sit ninth while Columbus Crew are placed twelfth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: