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Major League Soccer
team-logoRed Bull New York
Sports Illustrated Stadium
team-logoAtlanta United
Watch it on Apple TV
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Red Bull New York vs. Atlanta United live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Red Bull New York vs Atlanta United
Red Bull New York
Atlanta United
Major League Soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Red Bull New York vs Atlanta United in live Major League Soccer action today.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs Atlanta United with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesApple TV
United KingdomApple TV
CanadaApple TV
AustraliaApple TV
New ZealandApple TV
IrelandApple TV
IndiaApple TV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaApple TV
Hong KongApple TV
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 34
Sports Illustrated Stadium

Red Bull New York host Atlanta United at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with contrasting stakes for either side.

Michael Bradley's side sit tenth in the Eastern Conference and need results to push themselves into a stronger playoff position as the regular season winds down. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and home advantage will be something they lean on heavily here.

Atlanta United arrive under Gerardo Martino in a difficult stretch. The Five Stripes have managed just one win from their last five MLS matches and sit 13th in the East, with the gap to the playoff places refusing to close.

For Atlanta, this is a match they cannot afford to treat as routine. A run of defeats has left them in a precarious spot, and a trip to New Jersey does not make the task any easier.

Red Bull New York have shown they can compete at this level, but their campaign has been defined by the kind of inconsistency that makes them hard to read. Bradley will want a sharper display after back-to-back losses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

Team news & squads

Red Bull New York vs Atlanta United Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Bradley

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