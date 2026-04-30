Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and River Plate will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull Bragantino vs River Plate are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch the match on Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Red Bull Bragantino host River Plate in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Argentine side arriving in Brazil as group leaders and firm favourites to control their own destiny in the competition.

Bragantino come into this fixture under pressure. A 1-0 home defeat to Palmeiras in Serie A last weekend was their second league loss in five games, and Marcelo Toccalli's side will be conscious that their continental campaign demands more consistency than their domestic form has shown.

River Plate, by contrast, carry genuine momentum into this fixture. Marcelo Gallardo's squad beat Aldosivi 3-1 in the Liga Profesional just days ago and currently sit top of Group H, having lost only once in their last five matches across all competitions.

In the Copa Sudamericana specifically, River have shown defensive solidity when it matters. A 1-0 win over Carabobo FC and a draw against Blooming underline that they are grinding out results in the group stage rather than relying on spectacle.

Bragantino did manage a 3-2 win over Blooming in this same competition earlier in April, which shows they can produce in the Sudamericana. But that result came sandwiched between defeats, and their inability to string results together is a concern heading into a match against a team of River's calibre.

With River sitting first and Bragantino third in Group H, the stakes for the home side are clear. A win would tighten the group; anything less could leave their qualification hopes in a difficult position.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs River Plate live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Red Bull Bragantino ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. This section will be updated with the latest squad news closer to kick-off.

River Plate's team news is similarly unavailable at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data confirmed. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Red Bull Bragantino have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras in Serie A on April 26. Earlier in that run, they beat Remo 4-2 in the league and edged Blooming 3-2 in the Copa Sudamericana, but losses to Cruzeiro and Palmeiras bookend a patchy stretch. Across those five games they scored 11 goals and conceded seven, with their attacking output offset by defensive inconsistency.

River Plate have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five fixtures. Their latest result was a 3-1 win over Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional on April 26. They also claimed a 2-0 away victory against Racing Club and beat Carabobo FC 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. Their only defeat came against Boca Juniors. River have scored seven goals and conceded three across this period, with three clean sheets reflecting a solid defensive record.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Red Bull Bragantino and River Plate. Further historical context will be added when records are confirmed.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group H, River Plate currently sit first while Red Bull Bragantino are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs River Plate today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: