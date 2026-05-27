Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Carabobo FC will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Carabobo FC is available to watch live on TV and via live stream on several platforms. The options below cover viewers in the United States and internationally.

Red Bull Bragantino host Carabobo FC in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides knowing exactly what is at stake in the standings.

Bragantino come into this fixture under Vagner Mancini having shown they can be a dangerous side in this competition. Their recent Copa Sudamericana form includes a draw against River Plate, and they have won two of their last five across all competitions, including a 3-0 victory over Vasco da Gama in the Serie A last weekend.

That domestic win was an encouraging response after back-to-back defeats to Santos FC and Mirassol had raised questions about their consistency. Bragantino have the firepower to hurt opponents at home, but they need to be more reliable.

Carabobo arrive with genuine momentum. Daniel Farias's side have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Blooming and back-to-back league victories over Estudiantes Merida. They are no strangers to this group stage, and they already have a result against Bragantino to their name.

That result is significant. Carabobo beat Bragantino 1-0 in the only previous meeting between these clubs on record, which came in this same group stage back in April. They arrive in Brazil sitting second in Group H, one place above their hosts.

With the group standings tight and progression on the line, this is a match neither side can afford to treat lightly. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Carabobo FC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Carabobo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Red Bull Bragantino ahead of this fixture. Coach Vagner Mancini has not released a probable lineup, and no absences have been confirmed. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest squad updates.

Carabobo FC are similarly light on confirmed team news. Coach Daniel Farias has not named a projected XI, and there are no reported injuries or suspensions for the Venezuelan side at this stage. Updates will be added as they are confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Red Bull Bragantino have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Vasco da Gama in the Serie A on May 24, following a 1-1 draw with River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana. Earlier in the run, they beat Vitoria 2-0 but suffered defeats to Mirassol and Santos FC. Across those five matches, Bragantino scored seven goals and conceded six.

Carabobo have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Tachira in the Venezuelan Primera Division on May 24, coming off the back of a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Blooming three days earlier. They also beat Estudiantes Merida twice, winning 2-0 and 1-0 in consecutive league fixtures. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-1 loss to Deportivo Tachira on May 10.





Head-to-Head Record

BGT Last match CBF 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Carabobo FC 1 - 0 Red Bull Bragantino 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came on April 10, 2026, in this same Copa Sudamericana group stage. Carabobo FC won that contest 1-0 at home, with Bragantino as the visiting side. That result gives Carabobo the head-to-head advantage going into this rematch on Brazilian soil.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, Carabobo FC currently sit in second place, while Red Bull Bragantino are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Carabobo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: