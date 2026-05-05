Today's game between Recoleta and Santos FC will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Recoleta vs Santos FC are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Copa Sudamericana coverage.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN service may allow you to connect to a familiar stream from abroad. Choose a reputable provider and connect to a server in your home country to access the coverage you would normally use.

Recoleta and Santos FC meet in Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, a fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the group stage tightens.

Recoleta arrive in decent domestic spirits. The Paraguayan side beat Cerro Porteño 2-1 in the División Profesional on May 3rd, a result that steadied the ship after a run of mixed form. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been defined by fine margins, and they will look to press that momentum into a continental setting.

Santos come into this match carrying considerable off-field noise. The Brazilian club drew 1-1 with Palmeiras in the Série A last weekend, a result that underlines a squad finding it difficult to win games right now. Four draws from their last five matches tell a story of a side that competes but cannot close.

The bigger story surrounding Santos is the reported training ground altercation between Neymar and teenage prospect Robinho Jr. The club has launched an internal inquiry, and Robinho Jr's representatives are demanding a formal public apology. It is not the kind of preparation any coach would choose ahead of a continental away fixture.

Neymar himself sat out the Palmeiras derby due to his refusal to play on artificial surfaces, a decision that continues to draw scrutiny as the World Cup approaches. Santos coach Cuca has publicly backed the forward, but the questions around his availability and focus remain.

Recoleta sit third in Group D, Santos fourth. Both clubs need points. For Recoleta, a distracted Santos side represents an opportunity they will be eager to take.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live.

How to watch Recoleta vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for Recoleta ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santos FC have also not released formal squad or injury information for this match. Off the pitch, the club is managing the fallout from a reported training ground incident involving Neymar and Robinho Jr, though no playing availability details have been confirmed. Check back for updates as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Recoleta have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Cerro Porteño on May 3rd in the División Profesional. Earlier in that run, they produced a 5-0 win over 2 de Mayo, though that result sits between two Copa Sudamericana draws and a domestic defeat to Nacional. They have scored nine goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Santos have drawn four of their last five games, with their only defeat coming against Fluminense, who beat them 3-2 in the Série A on April 19th. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras. Three of those four draws have ended 1-1, pointing to a side that is finding it difficult to close out matches. They have scored five goals and conceded six in that spell.





Head-to-Head Record

REC Last match SAN 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Santos FC 1 - 1 Recoleta 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Recoleta and Santos have met once in the available head-to-head record. The two sides drew 1-1 in the Copa Sudamericana on April 15th, 2026, with that match played at Santos' ground. That single meeting is the only data point available for this fixture.

Standings

In Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, Recoleta sit third and Santos FC are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Recoleta vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: