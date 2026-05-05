Today's game between Recoleta and Santos FC will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Recoleta vs Santos FC are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Copa Sudamericana coverage.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN service may allow you to connect to a familiar stream from abroad. Choose a reputable provider and connect to a server in your home country to access the coverage you would normally use.

Recoleta and Santos FC meet in Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs knowing that points are running short and the margin for error is thinning.

The Paraguayan side come into this fixture off the back of a 2-1 win over Cerro Porteño in the División Profesional, a result that will have lifted spirits after a run of inconsistent domestic form. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been defined by tight margins, and this match is no different.

Santos arrive carrying considerably more noise than form. The Brazilian club drew 1-1 with Palmeiras in the Série A last weekend, a point that reflects a squad navigating turbulence both on and off the pitch. Neymar's situation continues to dominate the conversation around the club.

The Santos camp has been shaken by a reported training ground altercation between Neymar and teenage prospect Robinho Jr, with the fallout still playing out publicly. An internal inquiry has been launched, and Robinho Jr's representatives are said to be demanding a formal public apology. It is not the kind of preparation any manager would choose ahead of a continental fixture.

Neymar himself has also been absent from recent matches due to his refusal to play on artificial surfaces, sitting out the derby against Palmeiras at the Allianz Parque. Santos coach Cuca has publicly backed the forward, insisting he is building towards full sharpness with the World Cup on the horizon.

For Recoleta, this is a chance to capitalise on a distracted opponent and push themselves up a Group D table where the margins between qualification and elimination are slim. Santos, for all their off-field noise, will want to reassert themselves in a competition they cannot afford to let slip.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live.

How to watch Recoleta vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for Recoleta ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santos FC have also not released formal squad or injury information for this match. Off the pitch, the club is managing the fallout from a reported training ground incident involving Neymar and Robinho Jr, though no playing availability details have been confirmed. Check back for updates as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Recoleta have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Cerro Porteño on May 3rd in the División Profesional. Earlier in the run, they produced a 5-0 win over 2 de Mayo, though that result is bracketed by two Copa Sudamericana draws and a domestic defeat to Nacional. They have scored nine goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Santos have drawn four of their last five games, with their only defeat coming against Fluminense, who beat them 3-2 in the Série A on April 19th. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras. Three of those four draws have ended 1-1, pointing to a side that is finding it difficult to close out matches. They have scored five goals and conceded six in that spell.





Head-to-Head Record

REC Last match SAN 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Santos FC 1 - 1 Recoleta 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Recoleta and Santos have met once in the available head-to-head record. The two sides drew 1-1 in the Copa Sudamericana on April 15th, 2026, with that match played at Santos' ground. That single meeting is the only data point available for this fixture.

Standings

In Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, Recoleta sit third and Santos FC are fourth. Both clubs are in the bottom half of the group, making this a direct contest between two sides who need a positive result to keep their qualification prospects alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Recoleta vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: