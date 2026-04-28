Today's game between Recoleta and Deportivo Cuenca will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Recoleta vs Deportivo Cuenca are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through several platforms.

Fubo, Fanatiz, ViX, and beIN SPORTS Connect all carry Copa Sudamericana coverage and provide options to watch this fixture live. Check availability in your region before kick-off.

Recoleta and Deportivo Cuenca meet in Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides looking to strengthen their standing in the continental competition.

Recoleta arrive at this fixture in mixed form domestically. A 2-1 defeat to Nacional in the Paraguayan División Profesional last time out will have dampened spirits, though their Copa Sudamericana campaign has provided moments of resilience, including a draw against Santos FC and an earlier stalemate against San Lorenzo.

Deportivo Cuenca come into the match under considerable pressure. The Ecuadorian side have lost four of their last five games across all competitions, conceding freely and finding it difficult to generate results at either end of the table.

In the group standings, Cuenca currently sit second in Group D, one place above Recoleta in third. The gap between the sides makes this a genuinely meaningful contest for both clubs.

For Recoleta, a win would move them closer to the top two and keep their knockout-round ambitions alive. Cuenca, for their part, will be determined to protect their position and extend the gap.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Recoleta vs Deportivo Cuenca, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Recoleta vs Deportivo Cuenca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Recoleta ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Cuenca are similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and no projected XI has been released. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Recoleta have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their best result in that run was a commanding 5-0 victory over 2 de Mayo in the División Profesional, while their Copa Sudamericana outings produced back-to-back draws, 1-1 against both Santos FC and San Lorenzo. They have scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five games.

Deportivo Cuenca have struggled badly for form, winning just one of their last five matches. Their sole victory came away at Manta, 1-0 in the Ecuadorian Serie A. They suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Mushuc Runa most recently and were beaten 2-0 by San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana. Cuenca have conceded 13 goals across these five fixtures while scoring just five.





Head-to-Head Record





Head-to-head data between Recoleta and Deportivo Cuenca is not available for recent meetings. This section will be updated if historical fixture data becomes available.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group D, Deportivo Cuenca currently sit second while Recoleta are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Recoleta vs Deportivo Cuenca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: