Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Getafe: Live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Sociedad are yet to really get the ball rolling in La Liga this season. Winning one, drawing three and losing one, out of their five matches this season, they have only managed to collect six points, leaving them 11th on the table.

On the other hand, Getafe holds more confidence coming into the match after a 3-2 win over Osasuna last gameweek. However, the main talking point of last week's game was when Mason Greenwood came off the bench to make his debut for the club. But Getafe have only won one of their last three games against Real Sociedad, so they'll be looking to change that.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe kick-off time

Date: Sunday September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 am EDT Venue: Reale Arena

Real Sociedad and Getafe are set to kick off at 2 pm local time - 8:00 am EDT for fans in the US. This La Liga fixture is set to take place at the home of Real Sociedad, Reale Arena.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil will be without Martin Merquelanz and Andre Silva. Mikel Oyarzabal is set to lead the three-man front line, with the rest of the line-up expected to be similar to the Real Madrid loss last weekend.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Tierney, Munoz, Traore, Odriozola Midfielders: Zubimeni, De Zarate, Merico, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Marin, Kubo Forwards: Sadiq, Cho, Fernandez, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

Getafe team news

Enes Unal will remain on the treatment table, with a Cruciate Ligament Rupture. Other than that, Getafe are in solid shape heading into the clash with Real Sociedad, with Mason Greenwood expected to play once again after making his debut last week.