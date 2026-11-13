How to watch Real Sociedad B vs Sporting Gijon with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 14 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Zubieta XXI

Real Sociedad B host Sporting Gijon at Estadio Zubieta XXI in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight for both sides at different ends of the table.

Ion Ansotegui's side sit 17th in the division and are in desperate need of points to pull clear of the relegation zone. Three defeats in their last four league outings have put pressure on the young squad, and home form will need to improve if they are to stabilise their position.

Sporting Gijon arrive in better shape. Nicolas Larcamon's men occupy seventh place and remain in contention for a promotion push, though inconsistency has been a theme in recent weeks.

The visitors have alternated between wins and defeats across their last five competitive matches, suggesting a side capable of quality but not yet reliable enough to string results together.

This fixture has history. Sporting have won both Segunda Division meetings between these clubs in the current cycle, including a 1-0 victory at this ground earlier in 2026.

For Real Sociedad B, a home win would provide a significant boost to their survival bid. For Sporting, three points would keep them in touch with the promotion places.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Real Sociedad B vs Sporting Gijon, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads