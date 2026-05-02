Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 4:45 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers are listed below. The match is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV as part of MLS Season Pass coverage.

Real Salt Lake host Portland Timbers at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture with both clubs looking to arrest sliding form.

RSL arrive at this game having lost their last two outings. A 2-0 defeat to Inter Miami midweek was a painful one — the Herons escaped with the points thanks to a late Rodrigo De Paul strike and a Luis Suarez volley, despite Real Salt Lake pushing them hard for long stretches. Before that, a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy compounded a difficult recent run.

There was a brighter moment not long ago. RSL put four past San Diego FC earlier this month, a result that showed the attacking quality this team possesses when things click. They sit sixth in the Western Conference standings, still well-placed but in need of a response.

Portland arrive twelfth in the West, carrying mixed results through April. A loss to Minnesota United and a defeat at Vancouver have dented their standing, though a 2-1 road win over Los Angeles FC demonstrated they can produce when the moment demands it. Their most recent outing, a 2-1 victory away at San Diego FC, gives them a small confidence boost heading into Utah.

These two sides have met twice already in the 2025 MLS season, with Portland winning 3-1 at home in October and RSL taking a 1-0 win at Providence Park in July. That back-and-forth history adds an edge to this fixture.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake have no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been submitted at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Timbers are similarly without confirmed team news at this time. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back as the match approaches for the latest information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Real Salt Lake head into this game with two wins and two losses from their last five MLS matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to LA Galaxy on April 26. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Inter Miami on April 23, a match in which they were competitive for long periods before late goals decided it. Their best showing in the run came on April 19, when they beat San Diego FC 4-2, and they also claimed a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in early April. Across the five games, RSL have scored twelve goals and conceded eight, suggesting an attacking side that has leaked too many at the back.

Portland Timbers have collected two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 victory away at San Diego FC on April 26. Prior to that, a 2-0 defeat to Minnesota United on April 19 interrupted their momentum. Their 2-1 win at Los Angeles FC on April 11 stands as a strong result in that stretch. Portland have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with no back-to-back wins recorded during the run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 23, 2025, when Portland Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 at Providence Park in an MLS fixture. Before that, RSL won 1-0 at Portland in July 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, the record is split, with Portland holding two wins to RSL's two, and one draw. The sides have also shared high-scoring encounters, including a 3-3 draw at America First Field in September 2024.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Real Salt Lake sit sixth and Portland Timbers are twelfth ahead of this MLS fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: