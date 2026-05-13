Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo FC will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 9:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo FC are listed below.

This match is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV, which holds the global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone season pass. All MLS content is now included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you can watch this game at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access your Apple TV subscription from abroad. By connecting to a US server, you can watch as normal regardless of where you are in the world.

Real Salt Lake host Houston Dynamo FC at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with genuine implications for both clubs' standings.

RSL come into this game in difficult form. Pablo Mastroeni's side have lost three of their last five MLS matches, including a 3-1 defeat to FC Dallas on May 10 that will have stung at home. Their last win on home soil, a 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers on May 2, now feels some distance away.

The hosts sit sixth in the Western Conference and will be desperate to arrest the slide in front of their own supporters. A third loss in four games would put real pressure on their position in the table.

Houston arrive in far better shape. Ben Olsen's side have won three of their last four competitive fixtures, including a 4-1 MLS victory away at Los Angeles FC on May 11. The Dynamo are playing with confidence and purpose right now.

Eighth in the Western Conference, Houston have a chance to close the gap on RSL and the teams above them with a win in Salt Lake City. They are also managing minutes across MLS and the US Open Cup without any obvious drop in performance.

These two sides have met four times in the last two seasons, producing results that have gone both ways. RSL have the home advantage, but Houston's current momentum makes this a genuinely open contest.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Real Salt Lake ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official team news.

Houston Dynamo FC are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for the latest information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Real Salt Lake have won two and lost three of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to FC Dallas on May 10, continuing a difficult run that also included losses to LA Galaxy and Inter Miami CF. Their best result in the period came on April 19, when they beat San Diego FC 4-2. RSL also claimed a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers on May 2. The hosts have shown they can score freely but have struggled to keep things tight at the back across this five-game stretch.

Houston Dynamo FC have won three of their last four competitive fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-1 MLS win away at Los Angeles FC on May 11, a result that underlines the form they are carrying into this game. Before that, the Dynamo beat Colorado Rapids 1-0 on May 3 and Louisville City FC 2-1 in the US Open Cup on April 30. Their only defeat in the run came against Austin FC, a 2-0 loss on April 26. Houston have also beaten San Diego FC 1-0 in MLS. Three wins from four competitive outings represents a strong run of form.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on July 13, 2025, when Real Salt Lake won 1-0 at home against Houston Dynamo FC in a Major League Soccer fixture. Before that, Houston beat RSL 4-1 at home in September 2024, and also won 3-0 in the Leagues Cup the previous month. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Houston hold the advantage with three wins to Real Salt Lake's two, with the sides scoring freely across those encounters.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Real Salt Lake sit sixth and Houston Dynamo FC are eighth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: