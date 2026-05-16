Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 9:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids are listed below.

This match is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV, which holds global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone season pass. All MLS content is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you can watch this game without paying anything additional. The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a Virtual Private Network can help you access your Apple TV subscription from abroad. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can watch the game as normal regardless of where you are in the world.

Real Salt Lake host Colorado Rapids at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with genuine implications for both clubs' standing in the table.

RSL come into this game with a mixed recent record. Pablo Mastroeni's side bounced back with a convincing 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC on May 14, but that result followed a 3-1 defeat to FC Dallas four days earlier. The hosts have shown they can produce when the occasion demands, yet their inconsistency across the past month has cost them ground in the West.

One name hovering over the RSL camp is Zavier Gozo. The 19-year-old winger has been the breakout player of the MLS season and is attracting serious interest from European clubs. He has spoken openly about wanting to move abroad in the summer window, and the speculation around his future adds an undercurrent of intrigue to every RSL performance between now and the end of the campaign.

Colorado arrive in Salt Lake City in poor shape. The Rapids have won just once in their last five competitive matches, and their league form has been particularly troubling. A 1-0 defeat to Minnesota United on May 14 extended a run of struggles that has seen them slip to ninth in the Western Conference, putting their playoff ambitions under real pressure.

The visitors have found goals hard to come by. Colorado managed only a single goal across their last four MLS matches, and their lack of attacking output has been the defining problem of their recent form. A road trip to face a side sitting fourth in the West is a tough ask given the circumstances.

RSL hold fourth place in the Western Conference and will want to consolidate that position with a home win. For Colorado, three points on the road would represent the kind of result that could genuinely shift the mood around the club.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Real Salt Lake ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been submitted by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official team news is released.

Colorado Rapids are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided for the visitors. Further information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Real Salt Lake have won two and lost three of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home win over Houston Dynamo FC on May 14, a result that offered some relief after a difficult run. Before that, RSL lost 3-1 to FC Dallas on May 10 and were beaten 2-1 by LA Galaxy and 0-2 by Inter Miami CF in April. Their other positive result in this stretch was a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers on May 2. RSL have scored seven goals and conceded eight across these five outings.

Colorado Rapids have won one and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with their only victory coming in the US Open Cup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks. In MLS, their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Minnesota United on May 14, following a 0-1 loss to St. Louis City on May 10 and a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC on May 3. Their only other competitive win in this run came in that cup tie, which ended 2-2 before Colorado progressed. The Rapids have scored just one goal across their last four MLS matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 5, 2025, when Real Salt Lake beat Colorado Rapids 1-0 at America First Field in Major League Soccer. Before that, Colorado won 1-0 at home against RSL in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, both clubs have two wins apiece, with the fifth match producing a 1-2 Colorado victory at America First Field in March 2024. The most open encounter in the dataset came in May 2024, when RSL won 5-3 at home, while a 3-2 Colorado win at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in July 2024 added further drama to this Western Conference rivalry.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Real Salt Lake sit fourth while Colorado Rapids are placed ninth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: