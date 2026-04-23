LaLiga - LaLiga Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Today's game between Real Oviedo and Villarreal will kick-off at Apr 23, 2026, 3:30 PM.

US viewers can watch Real Oviedo vs Villarreal live on ESPN Select. Sign up or log in to stream the match directly.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you bypass geographic restrictions and watch from anywhere in the world.

Real Oviedo host Villarreal at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo in a LaLiga fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Oviedo sit bottom of the table and are fighting to preserve their top-flight status. Every point at home matters enormously, and they will need to draw on the kind of resilience that produced back-to-back LaLiga wins in April.

Villarreal arrive in third place, firmly in the conversation for a Champions League berth. Marcelino's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the division across the second half of the season, and a win in Oviedo would keep the pressure on those above them.

The Yellow Submarine have a squad with genuine depth and personality. Pape Gueye has been a commanding presence in midfield despite the off-field noise surrounding Senegal's AFCON situation, while young American winger Tanner Oluwaseyi has added pace and directness to their attack since joining from MLS.

For Oviedo, home form has been their foundation. They beat Celta Vigo 3-0 on the road and followed it up with a 1-0 win over Sevilla at the Tartiere. The crowd will back them, and they will not make this easy.

Villarreal, though, have the quality to impose themselves. Their recent 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao showed they can grind out results in hostile atmospheres.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga match live.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Oviedo will be without Leander Dendoncker, A. Fores, and L. Ilic through injury, while Nahuel Fonseca serves a suspension. The projected XI has A. Escandell in goal, with a back four of N. Vidal, D. Calvo, J. Lopez, and E. Bailly. K. Sibo, I. Chaira, and S. Colombatto are expected in midfield, with T. Fernandez and F. Vinas supporting the attack.

Villarreal are without J. Foyth, L. Costa, P. Cabanes, and T. Partey due to injury, and S. Comesana is suspended. Their projected XI lines up with L. Junior in goal, a back four of S. Mourino, P. Navarro, R. Veiga, and S. Cardona, Dani Parejo and Pape Gueye in the centre of the park, and an attacking line of Nicolas Pepe, A. Gonzalez, Gerard Moreno, and Tanner Oluwaseyi. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Oviedo have won three of their last five LaLiga matches, drawing one and losing one, for a record of W3-D1-L1. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 win at Celta Vigo on April 12, and they also beat Sevilla 1-0 at home the week before. Their only defeat in this run was a 4-2 loss at Levante in March. Across the five games, Oviedo scored seven goals and conceded six.

Villarreal have also recorded three wins in their last five, with one draw and one loss, posting a W3-D1-L1 record. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory at Athletic Bilbao on April 12. They beat Real Sociedad 3-1 in March and edged Elche 2-1 earlier in the run. Their only defeat came at Girona, where they lost 1-0. Villarreal scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on August 15, 2025, when Villarreal won 2-0 at home. The sides also met in a pre-season friendly in July 2025, which ended 0-0. Looking at the four meetings in the dataset, Villarreal have won three and drawn one, with Real Oviedo yet to record a victory against them across these encounters.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Oviedo are 20th while Villarreal sit third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Oviedo vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: