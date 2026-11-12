How to watch Real Oviedo vs Girona with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 14 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Real Oviedo host Girona at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight in the promotion picture, with both sides separated by just one place in the standings.

The match marks a defining moment for Oviedo off the pitch as much as on it. Raul Gonzalez takes charge of his first competitive game as a senior manager, stepping into the dugout after replacing the dismissed Julian Calero earlier this week.

The legendary former Real Madrid striker made his objectives plain from day one. Speaking at his official presentation, Raul said the goal at a club of Oviedo's tradition can only be promotion to the First Division, and that he wants to build a team with a strong attacking identity that connects with the fans.

Girona arrive in Asturias in need of a response. Quique Alvarez's side have lost their last two league matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Almeria last weekend, and will be looking to arrest a slide that has stalled their own promotion push.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of interest. Their most recent meeting, a LaLiga fixture in January 2026, ended 1-0 to Oviedo at this same ground.

With both clubs chasing a place in Spain's top flight, Saturday evening's contest at the Carlos Tartiere shapes up as a straight fight between two sides who cannot afford to drop further points.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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