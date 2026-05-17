LaLiga - LaLiga Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Today's game between Real Oviedo and Deportivo Alaves will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Real Oviedo vs Deportivo Alaves are listed below. US viewers can catch this LaLiga fixture live on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network can allow you to access your usual streaming service from abroad by connecting to a server in your home country, bypassing any geo-restrictions you may encounter.

Real Oviedo host Deportivo Alaves at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine stakes for both clubs as the season draws to a close.

Oviedo sit bottom of the table and are fighting for their top-flight survival. Their situation grew more precarious after a 2-0 defeat at Real Madrid on May 14, a night that was defined as much by the chaos in the stands as anything that happened on the pitch.

Alaves arrive in contrasting spirits. Luis Garcia Plaza's side pulled off a shock 1-0 win over Barcelona on May 13, a result that ended the champions' hopes of reaching 100 points and announced Alaves as a side capable of producing something on any given day.

That win was a statement, but Alaves remain in the bottom half of the table and cannot afford complacency. For a club that has spent much of the campaign looking over its shoulder, three points on the road would go a long way towards securing a more comfortable finish.

For Oviedo, this is as urgent as it gets. Playing in front of their own supporters, they need a result badly, and the weight of that pressure will define the atmosphere inside the Tartiere.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Real Oviedo vs Deportivo Alaves live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Oviedo name a projected XI of A. Escandell; N. Vidal, E. Bailly, R. Alhassane, D. Costas; I. Chaira, A. Reina, S. Colombatto; T. Fernandez, N. Fonseca; F. Vinas. L. Dendoncker is sidelined through injury and will play no part, with no suspensions affecting the squad.

Deportivo Alaves line up with a projected XI of A. Sivera; A. Perez, N. Tenaglia, V. Koski, A. Rebbach; V. Parada, D. Suarez, J. Guridi, A. Blanco; I. Diabate, A. Martinez. L. Boye is absent through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the visitors. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 20 L. Dendoncker Injuries and Suspensions 15 L. Boye

Form

Real Oviedo head into this match having won none of their last five LaLiga games, recording zero wins, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid on May 14. A goalless draw with Getafe on May 10 and a 1-1 draw with Villarreal in late April represent their only points in that run, sandwiched around a 3-0 defeat to Real Betis and a 1-2 loss at Elche. Oviedo have scored just two goals across those five matches while conceding seven, a record that underlines the scale of the challenge facing them.

Deportivo Alaves arrive in considerably better shape, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. The most recent result was that 1-0 victory over Barcelona on May 13, their standout result of the run. They also beat Mallorca 2-1 in late April, though a 2-4 defeat at Athletic Bilbao and a narrow loss to Real Madrid show the inconsistency that has characterised their season. A 1-1 draw at Elche sits in between. Alaves have scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on January 4, 2026, when the fixture at Alaves ended 1-1. Before that, their competitive encounters took place in the Segunda Division, where Oviedo won 1-0 at home in January 2023 and Alaves claimed a 2-1 victory on their own ground in October 2022. Across the five meetings on record, neither side has established clear dominance, with the series split and goals shared fairly evenly between the two clubs.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Oviedo sit bottom of the division in 20th place, while Deportivo Alaves are in 16th, meaning Oviedo desperately need points to keep their survival hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Oviedo vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: