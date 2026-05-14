LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo will kick-off at May 14, 2026, 3:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo are listed below. US viewers can catch the match on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network can allow you to access your usual streaming service from abroad by connecting to a server in your home country.

Real Madrid host Real Oviedo at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, with the hosts looking to close out a turbulent season on home soil after their title challenge long since collapsed.

Barcelona sealed the LaLiga title with a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico on May 10, a result that confirmed the worst fears of a squad already ravaged by injuries and internal turbulence. Alvaro Arbeloa's side were outclassed at the Camp Nou, with Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres doing the damage in a match that felt like a formality long before the final whistle.

The injury list at the Bernabeu remains severe. Kylian Mbappe missed the Clasico and has yet to return to fitness, while Fede Valverde was absent after a behind-the-scenes incident that drew widespread attention. The depth of the squad's problems has been laid bare across the final weeks of the campaign.

Real Oviedo arrive at the Bernabeu in a precarious position, sitting bottom of the LaLiga table and fighting to avoid relegation. Their recent form offers little encouragement, with the Asturians picking up just one win from their last five matches and conceding freely along the way.

For Oviedo, this trip to Madrid represents one of the stiffest tests imaginable at the worst possible moment in their season. A point would be a fine result; anything more would be extraordinary.

Read on for full details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Madrid head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. Eder Militao, Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, and Rodrygo are all sidelined, leaving Arbeloa with limited options across multiple areas of the pitch. No probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Oviedo are without Eric Bailly through injury, while both J. Lopez and K. Sibo are suspended and unavailable for selection. No projected XI has been confirmed for the visitors.

Form

Real Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga on May 10. Prior to that, they beat Espanyol 2-0 away from home and drew 1-1 with Real Betis, before a narrow 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves. Their five-game run began with a 4-3 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in April.

Real Oviedo have managed one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent game ended in a goalless draw with Getafe on May 10. They lost 3-0 to Real Betis the week before, but their run also includes a 3-0 win at Celta Vigo in April. Oviedo have kept just one clean sheet across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in LaLiga on August 24, 2025, when Real Madrid won 3-0 at Oviedo's ground. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Real Madrid have been dominant, winning four and drawing one, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two. The only match that did not end in a Madrid victory was a 1-1 LaLiga draw in January 2001.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid sit second in the table, while Real Oviedo are bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: