How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid return to LaLiga action at the Estadio Bernabeu, hosting Celta Vigo as Jose Mourinho's side look to maintain pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

Madrid sit second in the LaLiga table, three points behind Barcelona, and arrive into this fixture off the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions. That run included a 1-2 victory at the Camp Nou and back-to-back Champions League wins over RB Leipzig and AEK Athens.

Mourinho has been in forthright mood ahead of the match. He shut down transfer talk surrounding young striker Endrick, insisting the Brazilian is central to his plans, and made clear that no player holds a guaranteed starting spot at the Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior, who scored just once in LaLiga before the international break, returns from Brazil duty having bagged five goals in two games for his country.

Celta Vigo arrive in Madrid under Claudio Giraldez with a mixed recent record. They head into this game without a win in their last three LaLiga outings, though a 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Salamanca CF UDS provided some confidence heading into the international break.

With three matches in eight days on the horizon for Real Madrid, squad depth will be tested. Mourinho has made clear he wants options across the board, and this fixture opens a demanding winter stretch.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live.

TV channel and live stream options for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo are listed below. Use ExpressVPN to access geo-restricted streams from anywhere in the world.

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