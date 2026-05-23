LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, with Carlo Ancelotti's replacement Alvaro Arbeloa overseeing a squad navigating a turbulent end to the domestic season.

Los Blancos sit second in the table and will be determined to keep the pressure on the teams above them, though their recent form has been patchy. A defeat to Barcelona and a draw against Real Betis have punctuated their run, even as wins over Sevilla and Real Oviedo kept their position intact.

Off the pitch, the mood at the Bernabeu is far from settled. Reports of a fractured dressing room, with tension reportedly simmering between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, have cast a shadow over what should be a straightforward home fixture.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in the capital in a difficult run of form. Ernesto Valverde's side have won just one of their last five LaLiga matches, and they head to Madrid without several key players through injury and suspension.

Bilbao sit twelfth in the standings, which tells its own story about a season that promised more than it has delivered. For Valverde, a result at the Bernabeu would represent a significant upturn in fortunes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arbeloa names a projected XI that includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Francisco Garcia, Antonio Ruediger, Dean Huijsen, and Daniel Carvajal. Aurelien Tchouameni anchors midfield alongside Thiago Pitarch and Brahim Diaz, with Jude Bellingham operating in support of the front two of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Real Madrid are without Eder Militao, Arda Guler, and Rodrygo through injury.

Valverde's Bilbao are also dealing with a notable absentee list. Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, Unai Gomez, and Unai Eguiluz are all sidelined through injury, while Yuri Berchiche serves a suspension. The projected XI sees Unai Simon start in goal, with Aymeric Laporte and Yeray Alvarez at centre-back, and Gorka Guruzeta leading the attack.

Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture with three wins from their last five LaLiga matches, though the sequence has been uneven. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Sevilla, and they also beat Real Oviedo 2-0 in that run. A 2-0 defeat to Barcelona stands as the low point of the period, and a 1-1 draw at Real Betis before that showed a side capable of dropping points against mid-table opposition. Madrid scored five goals across the five games and conceded four.

Athletic Bilbao's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have won just once in their last five, beating Deportivo Alaves 4-2 away from home, but losses to Espanyol, Valencia, and Atletico Madrid — the latter ending 3-2 in a match they ultimately could not hold — have defined this stretch. A draw at Celta Vigo last time out did little to arrest the slide. Bilbao scored eight goals in those five games but conceded seven, reflecting an open but inconsistent side.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Real Madrid at San Mames in December 2025, a result that underlined their dominance in the fixture at that point in the season. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Real Madrid have won three times to Athletic Bilbao's one, with one match also going Bilbao's way — a 2-1 home victory in December 2024. Madrid have generally held the upper hand in this series, though Bilbao have shown they are capable of causing problems when conditions suit them.

Standings

Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga heading into this fixture, while Athletic Bilbao are twelfth. The gap in league positions reflects the contrasting trajectories of both clubs this season, with Madrid still in contention at the top of the table and Bilbao looking to salvage something from a mid-table finish.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: