Bundesliga - Bundesliga Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and Union Berlin will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 2:30 PM.

US viewers can watch the match live on ESPN Select. Use the link below to access the stream directly.

RB Leipzig host Union Berlin at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in a Bundesliga fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Leipzig arrive in strong form, sitting third in the table and pushing hard for a Champions League place. Four wins from their last five matches have sharpened their momentum at a critical point of the season.

Union Berlin, by contrast, are 11th and have struggled badly in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last four matches have left the Berliners looking over their shoulders rather than upward.

The match has already attracted attention beyond the football itself. Union opened the week with a pointed social media post aimed at their hosts — a signal that, whatever the league table says, this fixture carries an edge.

Yan Diomande adds another layer of intrigue. The 19-year-old Leipzig forward has drawn serious interest from Liverpool, who are reportedly prepared to pay over €100 million for him. His performances between now and the end of the season will only intensify that scrutiny.

For Union, the challenge is stark. A side managed by Marie-Louise Eta needs a response after conceding seven goals across their last two Bundesliga defeats.

Read on for full details on how to watch RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Leipzig will be without V. Gebel, L. Zingerle, E. Banzuzi, and S. Suleiman through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: M. Vandevoordt; C. Lukeba, R. Baku, W. Orban, D. Raum; N. Seiwald, F. Ouedraogo; C. Baumgartner, Y. Diomande, A. Nusa; R. Cruz.

Union Berlin have one injury to report, with M. Raab sidelined. No suspensions affect the away squad. Their projected XI is: F. Roennow; L. Querfeld, D. Doekhi, D. Leite, O. Burke; T. Rothe, C. Trimmel, R. Khedira, A. Kemlein; I. Ansah, A. Ilic. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Leipzig have won four of their last five Bundesliga matches, losing only to VfB Stuttgart (0-1) in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on April 18, and they also put five past Hoffenheim without reply in March. Across those five games, Leipzig scored 10 goals and conceded three, keeping consecutive clean sheets in two of their last five outings.

Union Berlin have taken just one win from their last five, beating Freiburg 1-0 on March 15. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg on April 18. They also lost 4-0 to Bayern Munich and 3-1 to FC Heidenheim in that stretch, conceding 11 goals across the five fixtures while scoring just four.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 12, 2025, when Union Berlin beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 in both the February 2025 reverse fixture at Union and the September 2024 meeting at the Red Bull Arena. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Leipzig hold two wins to Union's one, with two draws. Leipzig have scored eight goals in those five games; Union have scored five.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig are third while Union Berlin are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: