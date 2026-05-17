LaLiga - LaLiga Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch this LaLiga match live on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming services, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geo-restrictions and watch the game from abroad. Connect to a US server and access your chosen platform as normal.

Rayo Vallecano host Villarreal at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid in a LaLiga fixture that carries different but genuine stakes for both sides as the season nears its end.

For Rayo, this game arrives on the back of a Conference League semi-final run that has stretched their squad to the limit. They beat Strasbourg home and away to reach the final, and that European achievement sits alongside a domestic push that has seen them climb to 10th in the table. The energy at Vallecas has been palpable, and Rayo will want to carry that momentum into what remains of the league campaign.

Villarreal arrive third in LaLiga, with Champions League qualification very much within reach. The Yellow Submarine have been one of the more consistent sides in Spain across the second half of the season, and their 5-1 dismantling of Levante earlier this month illustrated the attacking threat they carry when things click.

Three days ago, Villarreal suffered a 3-2 defeat at Sevilla, a result that will have sharpened minds ahead of this trip to the capital. With the top three not yet secured, Marcelino's side cannot afford further slip-ups.

Rayo's own form has levelled off slightly. Back-to-back 1-1 draws against Valencia and Girona in the league suggest some fatigue may be creeping in, though their Conference League exertions provide obvious context. I. Palazon's suspension is a notable absence for the hosts.

Gerard Moreno leads the line for Villarreal, and the visitors will back themselves to create chances against a Rayo side that has conceded in each of their last two LaLiga outings.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano head into this match without L. Felipe, I. Akhomach, and A. Garcia through injury, while I. Palazon serves a suspension. Their projected XI reads: A. Batalla; F. Lejeune, P. Chavarria, I. Balliu, N. Mendy; O. Valentin, F. Perez, P. Diaz, A. Espino; G. Gumbau; R. Nteka.

Villarreal are missing J. Foyth through injury, and R. Veiga is suspended and will play no part. Their projected XI is: A. Tenas; A. Pedraza, A. Freeman, P. Navarro, L. Costa; P. Gueye, D. Parejo, A. Moleiro; N. Pepe, G. Mikautadze, G. Moreno. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Rayo Vallecano have a W3-D2-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their two most recent outings were 1-1 draws against Valencia and Girona in LaLiga, but those followed three straight wins: a 0-1 victory at Strasbourg in the Conference League, a 0-2 win at Getafe in LaLiga, and a 1-0 home win over Strasbourg. Rayo have scored five goals and conceded three across that five-match run, and they are unbeaten in that stretch.

Villarreal arrive with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat at Sevilla on May 13, which followed a 1-1 draw at Mallorca on May 10. Before those two matches, they beat Levante 5-1 and Celta Vigo 2-1, while a 1-1 draw at Real Oviedo also sits in the sequence. Villarreal have scored ten goals across the five games but have conceded seven, including three in their last outing.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on November 1, 2025, when Villarreal hosted Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de la Ceramica and won 4-0 in LaLiga. Before that, Rayo won 1-0 at Villarreal in February 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, the head-to-head is closely contested: Villarreal have won twice, Rayo once, and two matches ended level, with scorelines of 1-1 in December 2024 and September 2023.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal sit third while Rayo Vallecano are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: