Today's game between Racing Louisville and Portland Thorns will kick-off at May 8, 2026, 6:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Racing Louisville vs Portland Thorns in the United States are listed below.

If you are travelling outside the country and want to access your usual streaming services, geo-restrictions may prevent you from tuning in. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in a supported region so you can watch the match as normal from wherever you are.

Racing Louisville host the Portland Thorns in NWSL regular season action, with the league leaders making the trip to Louisville looking to extend their grip at the top of the table.

Portland arrive in the form of their lives. Six wins from their opening weeks of the campaign have put them clear at the summit with 19 points, and back-to-back victories over San Diego Wave FC and Chicago Stars last week underlined just how well this side is functioning right now.

For Racing Louisville, the picture is far less comfortable. They sit second-bottom in the NWSL standings and have lost four of their last five matches, including narrow 1-0 defeats to both Gotham FC and Washington Spirit in recent days. A single win, a comeback 3-2 victory over Orlando Pride, is all they have to show from that stretch.

The contrast in trajectories makes this a difficult night on paper for the hosts. Louisville have shown they can score goals — they managed three against Orlando and went toe-to-toe with Houston Dash in a 4-3 defeat — but their defensive record has been a persistent problem.

Portland, by contrast, have been clinical and composed. They ended San Diego's unbeaten run with a 2-0 win before repeating the scoreline against Chicago, and their ability to grind out results on the road was evident in their 1-2 win at Angel City FC in late April.

Louisville will need a significant improvement on recent performances to take anything from this game. Portland will be looking to make it three wins on the spin and cement their position at the head of the division.

For full details on how to watch Racing Louisville vs Portland Thorns live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Racing Louisville, and no projected XI has been released ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official information.

The situation is the same for Portland Thorns, with no team news confirmed at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been released. Check back for the latest squad updates before the match gets underway.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Racing Louisville have managed just one win from their last five NWSL matches, recording a record of one win and four defeats. Their only victory came against Orlando Pride, a 3-2 result in late April. Since then, they have lost to Houston Dash 4-3, Seattle Reign FC 2-1, Washington Spirit 1-0, and Gotham FC 1-0. Across those five games, Louisville scored eight goals but conceded nine, with the defensive frailty a recurring theme.

Portland Thorns have been in dominant form, winning four of their last five NWSL fixtures and drawing the other. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Chicago Stars on May 3, following a 2-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC three days earlier. They also won 1-2 at Angel City FC in late April and beat Kansas City Current 2-0 in March. The only dropped points in that run came in a 2-2 draw with North Carolina Courage. Portland scored nine goals and conceded just four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 6, 2025, when Portland Thorns won 2-1 at Racing Louisville's ground in the NWSL. Before that, the two clubs drew 3-3 when Portland hosted Louisville in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Portland hold the advantage with two wins to Louisville's two, and one draw, with the sides splitting the meetings fairly evenly across home and away fixtures.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Portland Thorns sit first while Racing Louisville are placed fifteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Louisville vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: