Today's game between Racing Louisville and North Carolina Courage will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Racing Louisville vs North Carolina Courage are listed below. The match is available to watch on Fubo, ion, and Tubi.

Racing Louisville host North Carolina Courage in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting recent form into what shapes up as a pivotal mid-table clash.

Louisville come into this match under coach Beverly Yanez having endured a frustrating week. The Utah Royals beat them 2-1 last Sunday, a result that extended a difficult run and left the home side sitting at the foot of the NWSL standings in fifteenth place.

North Carolina, managed by Mak Lind, arrive in better spirits. The Courage put in a dominant display against Chicago Stars just days ago, winning 4-0 to record their most convincing result in recent weeks. That win will have done plenty for confidence ahead of the trip to Louisville.

The Courage sit ninth in the NWSL table, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency but also genuine potential. A second consecutive win would push them further clear of the bottom half and into genuine contention for a playoff place.

For Racing Louisville, the margin for error is shrinking. Sitting in fifteenth, Beverly Yanez's side need a home performance to arrest a slide that has seen them win just twice in their last five league outings.

Read on for everything you need to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs North Carolina Courage with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Beverly Yanez has not confirmed any injury or suspension news for Racing Louisville ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

North Carolina Courage head coach Mak Lind has also not released any team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed for the visiting side.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Racing Louisville have won two and lost three of their last five NWSL matches, scoring seven goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Utah Royals, a result that followed back-to-back losses to Gotham FC and Washington Spirit, both by a single goal. Louisville's best moment in this stretch came with a 3-1 win over Portland Thorns, and they also opened the run with a 3-2 victory over Orlando Pride, suggesting they are capable of producing on the front foot even if defensive solidity has been elusive.

North Carolina Courage arrive with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 victory over Chicago Stars, a performance that stands out sharply against the rest of a mixed run that included a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pride and a 1-2 loss to Kansas City Current. The Courage also drew 2-2 with Boston Legacy FC and claimed a 1-0 win at Houston Dash, giving them seven goals scored across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when North Carolina Courage beat Racing Louisville 2-1 at home. Before that, Louisville claimed a 3-1 win at the Courage in October 2025, a result that showed the away side's capacity to perform on the road. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested, with North Carolina and Racing Louisville each having claimed victories, and one match between them ending level at 1-1 in March 2025.

Standings

In the NWSL table, North Carolina Courage sit ninth while Racing Louisville are fifteenth, with the gap between the two sides reflecting the contrasting trajectories they carry into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Louisville vs North Carolina Courage today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: