Today's game between Racing Club and Independiente Petrolero will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero are listed below.

Racing Club and Independiente Petrolero meet in Copa Sudamericana Group E, with both sides needing points to improve their standing in a group still very much in play.

Racing have endured a difficult recent stretch. Gustavo Costas's side have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, and a Copa Sudamericana draw with Caracas in their most recent group outing leaves them third in Group E with work still to do.

Their domestic form compounds the concern. A 2-1 defeat to Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional followed an earlier loss to Botafogo RJ in the Copa Sudamericana, and Racing have looked vulnerable at the back throughout this run.

Petrolero arrive from Bolivia sitting fourth in the group, and their continental campaign has not gone to plan. A 3-0 defeat to Botafogo RJ and a 2-3 loss to Caracas have left Thiago Leitao's side with little margin for error, and a trip to Argentina represents a stern test of their resolve.

The Bolivian side have shown some domestic quality, beating Blooming 3-1 in the Primera Division, but translating that form to the Copa Sudamericana has proved difficult. Their only previous meeting with Racing this competition ended in a 3-1 defeat.

With both sides occupying the bottom half of Group E, the points on offer here carry real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Racing Club ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by Gustavo Costas. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Independiente Petrolero are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Thiago Leitao has not released injury, suspension, or projected starting XI information. Check back nearer to kick-off for the latest squad details.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Racing Club have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses across their last five competitive matches, with a draw against Caracas in the Copa Sudamericana on May 22 their most recent outing. That 2-2 result followed a 2-1 league defeat to Rosario Central and a 2-1 Copa Sudamericana loss to Botafogo RJ earlier in May. A 0-1 win over Estudiantes and a 0-0 draw with Huracan complete the five-match run. Racing have scored four goals and conceded five across that stretch, a record that reflects inconsistency at both ends.

Independiente Petrolero have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 0-3 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Botafogo RJ on May 21, and they also lost 2-3 to Caracas in the competition earlier this month. A 3-1 win over Blooming and a 0-0 draw with Always Ready represent the brighter moments in that run, alongside a 2-2 draw with San Antonio Bulo Bulo. Petrolero have scored five goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

RAC Last match IND 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Independiente Petrolero 1 - 3 Racing Club 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the available data took place on April 7, 2026, in the Copa Sudamericana. Independiente Petrolero hosted Racing Club on that occasion, and Racing won 3-1. That result leaves Racing with the sole victory across the recorded head-to-head fixtures, with Petrolero yet to take points from the Argentine side in this competition.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group E, Racing Club currently sit third while Independiente Petrolero are fourth, meaning both sides are in the bottom half of the table at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: