Today's game between Racing Club and Caracas will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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Racing Club vs Caracas is available to watch live across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

If you are travelling and find your usual service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access your home broadcaster from abroad.

Racing Club and Caracas meet again in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with both sides looking to sharpen their position in Group E.

Racing come into this fixture under pressure. They have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, and a home defeat to Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional last time out will have done little for confidence at the club.

Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been inconsistent. A loss to Botafogo RJ was followed by a draw in the first meeting with Caracas, leaving Racing third in the group and in need of a result to stay in contention.

Caracas arrive in better shape. The Venezuelan side are second in Group E and have lost none of their last five matches, picking up three wins in that run. A 2-3 victory over Independiente Petrolero in their most recent Copa Sudamericana outing showed they can perform when the stakes are high.

This is a direct group-stage contest between two sides separated by one position in the table, which makes the points on offer significant for both.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Racing Club vs Caracas, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Racing Club vs Caracas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Racing Club ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Caracas have also not released team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been confirmed for the visiting side. Check back nearer to kick-off for the latest squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Racing Club have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional, and they also fell 2-1 to Botafogo RJ in the Copa Sudamericana earlier this month. A 0-0 draw with Huracan and a 0-1 win over Estudiantes sit in the middle of that run. Racing have scored three goals and conceded five across those five matches, a return that points to defensive fragility in recent weeks.

Caracas have been considerably more consistent, winning three and drawing two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 win over Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana, and they also beat Rayo Zuliano 2-1 in the Primera Division. The two draws came against Racing Club and Zamora FC. Caracas have scored eight goals and conceded five across that five-match stretch, and they have not lost since at least early April.





Head-to-Head Record

RAC Last match CAR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Caracas 1 - 1 Racing Club 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting in this dataset took place on April 29, 2026, when Caracas hosted Racing Club in the Copa Sudamericana. That match ended 1-1, meaning the head-to-head record across the listed fixtures shows one draw, with both sides having scored once in that encounter.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group E, Racing Club currently sit third while Caracas are second, meaning this fixture has direct implications for both sides' progress in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Caracas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: