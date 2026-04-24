Today's game between Racing Club and Barracas Central will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Racing Club host Barracas Central in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at opposite ends of their recent trajectories.

Racing arrive at this match in uncertain domestic form. Three defeats in their last five Liga Profesional outings tell a story of a side that has struggled to find consistency, and the 2-0 loss to River Plate earlier this month underlined the gap that has opened up at the top end of the table. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has added further turbulence, including a 3-2 reverse against Botafogo.

There is added context off the pitch. Marcos Rojo, the former Manchester United defender and a physical presence at the heart of Racing's defence, is serving a four-match suspension after being sanctioned for striking an opponent and insulting a match official during the River Plate fixture. His absence is a significant blow to a backline that can ill afford further disruption.

Barracas Central arrive in a different mood. Unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, they have shown defensive solidity that Racing will need to break down. Three consecutive clean sheets in that run point to a side that is organised and difficult to score against.

The standings add another layer of interest. Both clubs sit first in Clausura Group B, meaning this fixture has direct implications for where each side ends their current phase of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Club vs Barracas Central live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Racing Club vs Barracas Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Racing Club ahead of this fixture. Their projected XI has not been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Barracas Central are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided, and the squad picture will become clearer in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Racing Club's recent form makes for difficult reading. Across their last five matches, they have managed one win, one draw, and suffered three defeats, scoring six goals and conceding eight. The solitary victory came against Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana, where they won 3-1 away from home. Their league form has been the real concern, with back-to-back domestic defeats against Independiente and River Plate before a 1-1 draw with Aldosivi in their most recent outing.

Barracas Central have been considerably more stable. Their last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat, with the side conceding just twice across that entire run. They have kept three clean sheets in that stretch, most recently holding Belgrano to a goalless draw. The lone defeat, a 2-1 loss to Sarmiento, came at the start of April and has since been followed by an unbeaten run that suggests the side has steadied itself.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 1-0 win for Barracas Central at Racing's ground in July 2025, a result that bucked the broader trend in this fixture. Across the last five encounters, Racing have been the dominant side, winning three times compared to Barracas Central's single victory, with one draw. Racing's away win in January 2025, where they triumphed 3-1 at Barracas, and a 2-0 victory on the same ground in November 2024 underline their general superiority in the series, though the most recent result serves as a reminder that Barracas are capable of causing an upset.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Racing Club and Barracas Central are level at the top in first and first place respectively, while in the Apertura Group B standings, Racing sit ninth and Barracas Central seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Barracas Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: