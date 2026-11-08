How to watch Queretaro FC vs Puebla with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States TUDN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 16 8 Nov 2026 - 19:00 Estadio La Corregidora

Queretaro FC host Puebla at Estadio La Corregidora in the Apertura 2026 edition of Liga MX, with both clubs arriving in desperate need of a positive result.

The Gallos Blancos have endured a brutal run of form, losing four of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to FC Juárez, continuing a slide that has seen them concede 12 goals across their last four games.

Queretaro sit 11th in the Apertura standings under coach Esteban Gonzalez, and the pressure is mounting at Estadio La Corregidora. A home win is not just desirable — it is close to necessary if they are to stay in contention.

Puebla arrive in no better shape. La Franja have failed to win any of their last five Liga MX fixtures, picking up just two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 loss to Club Universidad Nacional.

Coach Gerardo Espinoza's side sit 14th in the table, and their attacking output has been inconsistent throughout this stretch. They managed just six goals across their last five outings while conceding 12.

On paper, this fixture has the look of a contest between two clubs fighting to arrest a slide rather than push for the top. The head-to-head record offers some intrigue, with Queretaro holding the upper hand in recent meetings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX clash live.

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