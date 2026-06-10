Today's game between Portugal and Nigeria will kick-off at Jun 10, 2026, 3:45 PM.

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US viewers can watch Portugal vs Nigeria live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portugal and Nigeria meet in an international friendly as Roberto Martinez's side complete their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Portugal, this is the final chance to fine-tune the squad before their Group K campaign begins. The Selecao head into the match on the back of a 2-1 win over Chile, though that game was not without its problems.

Rafael Leao was sent off for violent conduct in first-half stoppage time after an altercation with Chilean defender Ivan Roman, who was also dismissed. Martinez was quick to defend his player publicly, but the red card added an unwanted edge to what should have been a straightforward warm-up.

Bruno Fernandes was the standout performer against Chile, sweeping home from outside the area to double Portugal's lead after substitute Goncalo Guedes had broken the deadlock. Cristiano Ronaldo, by contrast, had a quiet afternoon before being replaced at half-time.

Nigeria arrive in decent shape after a run of results that includes back-to-back wins over Jamaica and Zimbabwe. The Super Eagles drew 2-2 with Poland in their most recent outing and will be looking to test themselves against one of Europe's strongest squads.

With both nations eyeing strong performances at the World Cup, this friendly carries real purpose for each coaching staff.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria live.

How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Full team news for Portugal vs Nigeria has not been confirmed ahead of kick-off. For Portugal, the availability of Rafael Leao will be worth monitoring after his red card against Chile, while Roberto Martinez is expected to rotate his squad as he assesses his options before the World Cup. Nigeria's squad details are also yet to be confirmed. This section will be updated with the latest information closer to kick-off.

Form

Portugal come into this match with three wins from their last five, though their record is mixed. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Chile, and they also beat the United States 2-0 in March. A 9-1 thrashing of Armenia stands as their most emphatic result across that five-game run. On the other side, a 2-0 defeat to Ireland and a 0-0 draw with Mexico show there is still inconsistency to address.

Nigeria have won three of their last five, drawing the other two. Their most recent fixture ended 2-2 against Poland, while earlier results included a 3-0 win over Jamaica and a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe. The Super Eagles have drawn twice in that stretch, against Poland and Jordan, and have shown they can score goals from open play.





Head-to-Head Record

POR Last match NGA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Portugal 4 - 0 Nigeria 4 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met once in the available head-to-head data. Portugal won that encounter 4-0 at home in a friendly played in November 2022. That is the only meeting on record between these nations in this dataset.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Nigeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: