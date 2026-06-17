Today's game between Portugal and DR Congo will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Portugal vs DR Congo is available to watch live in the United States across several broadcast and streaming platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portugal open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo in Group K at Houston Stadium, with Roberto Martinez's side among the tournament favourites to advance deep into the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what is his likely final World Cup, and the 41-year-old has been vocal in brushing aside any doubts about his physical condition. He promised to bring joy to Portuguese supporters, and his squad has been preparing with visible emotion after the passing of Diogo Jota, with players wearing tribute wristbands during training sessions in Miami.

DR Congo, coached by Sebastien Desabre, arrive as one of Africa's representatives and face a stern test against European opposition in their Group K opener. The Leopards qualified through the inter-confederation playoff route and will be eager to make their mark on the expanded 48-team tournament.

Portugal enter the match in strong form, having won three of their last four competitive and friendly outings. Ronaldo's squad carries genuine depth and quality across all positions, making them a serious threat to any opponent in North America this summer.

DR Congo come into the fixture with mixed recent results, having drawn with Denmark and lost to Chile in their final preparatory friendlies. Desabre will look to organize his side defensively and seek opportunities on the counter.

Group K also features Colombia and Uzbekistan, meaning both sides will be aware that points from this opening fixture could prove decisive when the final standings are calculated.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs DR Congo live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portugal are managed by Roberto Martinez, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the squad, and no probable starting lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

DR Congo are led by Sebastien Desabre, and similarly no injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Full team news is expected to be confirmed in the days ahead of the fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal arrive in excellent shape, recording four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria on June 10, following a 2-1 victory against Chile four days earlier. They also beat the United States 2-0 in a March friendly, drew 0-0 with Mexico, and thrashed Armenia 9-1 in World Cup qualifying. Across those five games, Portugal scored 14 goals and conceded just three.

DR Congo's recent record is more inconsistent, producing two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 loss to Chile on June 9, and they were also beaten 1-0 by Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. On the positive side, they held Denmark to a 0-0 draw and beat Jamaica 1-0 in World Cup qualifying. DR Congo scored four goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Portugal and DR Congo. This fixture therefore has no recorded recent history to draw from.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit second in the table while Portugal are placed third, according to the latest standings ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: