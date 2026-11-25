How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs Match Preview

Tonight's matchup marks the latest chapter in the ongoing regular-season series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers, two franchises currently navigating different phases of their respective rebuilds. The Spurs enter the contest relying heavily on the generational brilliance of star big man Victor Wembanyama, whose defensive rim protection and offensive versatility continue to headline nightly highlights, though San Antonio has been working to find consistent backcourt consistency around him to string together victories.

On the other side of the floor, the Portland Trail Blazers are leaning into their energetic young core, featuring dynamic guard play and frontcourt athleticism. Portland has shown flashes of high-octane potential this season, particularly when pushing the pace in transition, but both teams are eager to secure a statement win in this latest regular-season showdown as they battle for positioning and growth in the competitive Western Conference.

Basketball fans tuning in tonight for the clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers have several ways to catch the action live. Nationally, the game will be broadcast on ESPN, with a Spanish-language alternative available on ESPN Deportes. Those looking for regional coverage or a cord-cutting alternative can stream the matchup through various live TV streaming services.

One of the easiest ways to watch the game without spending a dime is by taking advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. New users can sign up for the platform to get instant access to both ESPN and ESPN Deportes, allowing you to stream the entire Spurs and Trail Blazers contest live on your TV, phone, or tablet. Just remember to manage your subscription before the trial period ends if you do not wish to be charged for the monthly service.