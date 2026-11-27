How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview

NBA 27 Nov 2026 - 21:30 Moda Center

Tonight's matchup marks the latest intense regular-season collision between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers, adding another chapter to their fiery Pacific Northwest versus Bay Area rivalry. The Warriors enter this game looking to solidify their standing in the competitive Western Conference, relying on their trademark ball movement and perimeter shooting while managing a rotation that blends veteran championship experience with dynamic youth. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are in the midst of an exciting rebuild, leaning heavily on their young core and high-energy backcourt to push the pace against elite competition. With both squads eager to claim a crucial victory in the standings, tonight's contest promises high-octane offense and fierce competitive intensity from tip-off to the final buzzer.

Basketball fans looking to catch tonight's high-stakes NBA action between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers have several options to tune in, depending on their location and streaming preferences. For those living in the local markets, regional coverage is available on NBC Sports Bay Area for Warriors fans, while Rip City TV provides local broadcast coverage for Trail Blazers supporters. If you prefer a national or cable-free viewing experience, you can stream the game live by taking advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Simply sign up for Fubo on their website, ensure your location matches the regional broadcast availability or check for national sports tier inclusions, and you can watch the entire game live for free before the trial period ends.