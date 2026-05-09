Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 10:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City are listed below. This MLS fixture is available exclusively on Apple TV, which holds the rights to every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you have full access at no extra cost. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Watch live: Apple TV — https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.7000?itsct=goal_mls&itscg=30200&at=1010l39UY

If you are travelling outside your home country and running into geo-restrictions, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region and access your usual streaming services from abroad. Sign up to a reputable VPN provider, connect to a server in the United States, and stream the match through Apple TV as normal.

Portland Timbers host Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park in Portland in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that finds both clubs in desperate need of points.

The Timbers have been inconsistent through the spring, winning two of their last five MLS matches. A 2-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake on May 2 was their most recent outing, and it followed earlier losses to Minnesota United and Vancouver Whitecaps that have left them sitting 13th in the Western Conference standings.

There have been bright spots. Portland's 2-1 road win at Los Angeles FC in April showed they are capable of results against strong opposition, and a victory over San Diego FC kept their season from completely unravelling. But the pattern of dropping points at home and on the road has defined their campaign so far.

Sporting Kansas City arrive in Portland in a worse state. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only point in that stretch coming from a 1-1 draw at Seattle Sounders FC on May 2. A 5-0 defeat at Chicago Fire FC on April 26 was the starkest result in a sequence that has left them anchored in 15th place in the West.

The numbers are difficult for Sporting. They conceded five goals in Chicago, three at Vancouver, and three to Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the US Open Cup. Goals have dried up too, with the team scoring just once across their last four outings before the Seattle draw.

This is a fixture between two clubs on the wrong end of the Western Conference table, and the pressure to produce a result is real for both sides. Portland's home record will be tested by a Kansas City team with little left to lose.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Portland Timbers have no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Sporting Kansas City are similarly without confirmed team news at this time. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back as the match approaches for the latest squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portland Timbers have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake on May 2. Prior to that, they beat San Diego FC 2-1 on the road on April 26, before losing 2-0 to Minnesota United on April 19. Portland also claimed a 2-1 win at Los Angeles FC on April 11, though a 3-2 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps on April 5 opened that five-game stretch. The Timbers scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Sporting Kansas City have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at Seattle Sounders FC on May 2. Before that, they suffered a 5-0 defeat at Chicago Fire FC on April 26, a 3-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps on April 18, and a 3-0 elimination by Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the US Open Cup on April 15. A 3-1 defeat at San Jose Earthquakes on April 12 completed the sequence. Sporting conceded 13 goals across those five games and scored just two.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 11, 2025, when Portland Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 at Providence Park in an MLS fixture. Before that, Portland won 4-2 away at Sporting Park on April 13, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Portland hold three wins to Sporting's one, with one draw. The sides also shared a 3-3 draw at Sporting Park in April 2024, and Portland won 2-1 at home in May 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Portland Timbers currently sit 13th, while Sporting Kansas City are positioned 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: