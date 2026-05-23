Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive global broadcast rights to MLS. The match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 annually, with no local blackout restrictions. New subscribers can access a free trial to watch the game. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portland Timbers host San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that means very different things to each side.

The Timbers sit twelfth in the Western Conference and need a response after a 2-0 defeat to Inter Miami in their most recent outing. Phil Neville's side have shown they are capable of big performances this season, but consistency has been the problem.

San Jose arrive in Portland in second place in the Western Conference, making this one of the better-positioned visiting sides to come to Providence Park all season. Bruce Arena's team have genuine ambitions of finishing the regular season near the top of the table.

The Earthquakes' recent form, however, gives Portland reason for confidence. San Jose have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a defeat to Colorado Rapids in the US Open Cup just days ago. They have not won in their last four outings.

Portland's 6-0 demolition of Sporting Kansas City earlier this month remains a reminder of what this team can do when everything clicks. A home crowd at Providence Park could be the catalyst for another performance of that level.

The gap in the standings makes this a fixture where San Jose will arrive as the stronger side on paper, but recent form complicates that picture. Portland have the crowd, the venue, and enough quality to make life difficult.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Phil Neville has not confirmed a probable lineup for Portland Timbers ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Bruce Arena's San Jose Earthquakes are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portland Timbers head into this fixture with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Inter Miami. Before that, the Timbers drew 2-2 with CF Montreal and suffered a 2-0 loss to Real Salt Lake. Portland's standout result in this run was a 6-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, which remains the clearest indication of their attacking potential. They also won 1-2 away at San Diego FC. Portland scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

San Jose Earthquakes arrive with a W0-D2-L3 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids in the US Open Cup on May 21. In MLS, they lost 2-3 to FC Dallas and 3-2 to Seattle Sounders FC, drawing 1-1 with both Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC. San Jose have not won in any of their last four outings and have conceded ten goals across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on June 14, 2025, when Portland Timbers hosted San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park and the match ended 1-1 in MLS. Before that, San Jose won 1-0 when the sides met in the US Open Cup in May 2025, and San Jose also beat Portland 4-1 at home in MLS that same month. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, San Jose hold two wins to Portland's one, with two draws, though Portland's most recent home victory in this series came in May 2024 when they won 4-2.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes currently sit second while Portland Timbers are twelfth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: