ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 1 Nov 2026 - 21:45 Providence Park

Portland Timbers host Houston Dynamo FC at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the campaign approaches its final stretch.

The Timbers come into this one with back-to-back wins, having beaten Charlotte FC 3-2 before following that up with a 2-3 victory at St. Louis City. Marti Cifuentes's side are eleventh in the Western Conference, still outside the playoff places, but that recent momentum gives Portland genuine reason for belief at home.

Houston arrive in a very different mood. Ben Olsen's side have not won a league match in their last four outings, collecting three draws and a defeat across that run. The Dynamo sit fourth in the Western Conference, inside the playoff picture, but their form has stalled at a moment when points are becoming harder to come by.

For Portland, this is a chance to turn a promising run of results into a genuine push toward the postseason. For Houston, dropping further points at a venue where they have historically struggled would only deepen the concern around their recent performances.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo FC live.

Team news & squads