Today's game between Portland Thorns and Utah Royals will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Portland Thorns vs Utah Royals is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portland Thorns host Utah Royals in an NWSL regular season fixture that has genuine table implications for both sides. The Royals arrive sitting first in the standings, with Portland just behind them in second — a gap that makes this a direct contest between the league's top two clubs.

Robert Vilahamn's Thorns come into this on an uneven run. Portland lost 3-1 to Kansas City Current in their most recent outing, a result that will have stung after back-to-back wins over Bay FC and Chicago Stars. They remain a threat at home, but the defensive frailties that surfaced in that defeat will need addressing.

Utah Royals, by contrast, are carrying real momentum. Jimmy Coenraets' side has won four of their last five NWSL matches, including a 2-1 win over Denver Summit FC last weekend. The Royals have been difficult to break down and clinical when chances arrive — the profile of a side that knows how to win.

The head-to-head record adds further intrigue. Utah have won two of the last four completed meetings between these clubs, and Portland have not found it easy to contain them in recent years. The Royals travel with confidence.

This is a fixture with real stakes at the top of the NWSL table. Portland need a result to close the gap; Utah want to pull further clear.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Thorns vs Utah Royals, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Utah Royals with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Utah Royals manager Jimmy Coenraets is similarly without a confirmed squad list. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and the projected XI will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portland Thorns have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 loss to Kansas City Current, which followed a 2-0 win over Bay FC and a goalless draw with Angel City FC. Portland also suffered a 3-1 defeat to Racing Louisville during this run, with their only other win coming against Chicago Stars. The Thorns have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Utah Royals have been the stronger side over the same period, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Denver Summit FC, and they also beat Racing Louisville 2-1 and Houston Dash 2-0 within this run. A goalless draw with Bay FC is their only dropped points. The Royals have scored seven goals and conceded two across these five matches, reflecting a side with a sound defensive base.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 30, 2025, when Utah Royals beat Portland Thorns 2-1 in a home fixture in the NWSL. Before that, Portland won 1-0 away at Utah in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Utah hold two wins to Portland's two, with one draw — a goalless result in June 2024. The most recent Portland home fixture in this series ended 1-2 to Utah in October 2024.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Utah Royals sit first and Portland Thorns are second, making this a top-of-the-table meeting between the two best-placed sides in the league.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs Utah Royals today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: