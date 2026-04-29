Today's game between Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave FC will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 10:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC live on TV or via live stream through the options listed below.

Portland Thorns host San Diego Wave FC in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table.

The Thorns arrive at this game in solid form, having won three of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Angel City FC, a result that keeps them firmly in contention near the summit.

San Diego Wave FC come into this contest as the form team in the division. They have won all five of their last five NWSL matches, scoring freely and conceding little along the way.

The sides met just weeks ago, with Wave FC running out convincing 3-1 winners on home soil. Portland will be looking to reverse that result on their own patch.

With San Diego sitting first and Portland second in the NWSL standings, this is a direct meeting between the two teams currently leading the league.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Portland Thorns ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

San Diego Wave FC also have no confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portland Thorns have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Angel City FC on April 26, while they also beat Kansas City Current 2-0 in late March. The Thorns drew 2-2 with North Carolina Courage earlier in April and suffered a 3-1 defeat to San Diego Wave FC on March 26. They have shown a consistent ability to score in most outings during this run.

San Diego Wave FC have won all five of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 win at Denver Summit FC on April 26. They also claimed victories over Boston Legacy FC, Chicago Stars, Portland Thorns, and Utah Royals during this sequence, scoring 11 goals and conceding just four across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 26, 2026, when San Diego Wave FC beat Portland Thorns 3-1 at home in the NWSL. Before that, Portland won 1-0 when the sides met in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, San Diego hold the edge with two wins to Portland's one, with two draws also recorded. The aggregate score across those five games stands at 8-4 in San Diego's favour.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, San Diego Wave FC sit first and Portland Thorns are placed second, making this a meeting between the top two sides in the league.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: