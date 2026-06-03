Today's game between Poland and Nigeria will kick-off at Jun 3, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Poland vs Nigeria is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Poland and Nigeria meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to sharpen their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Poland arrive in difficult form. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Ukraine in a friendly, a result that continued a difficult recent run after a 3-2 qualifying loss to Sweden in March. Michal Probierz's side will be eager to rediscover some confidence before the tournament begins.

Nigeria come into this match with considerably more momentum. The Super Eagles have won three of their last four games, including a 3-0 victory over Jamaica and a 2-0 win against Zimbabwe in back-to-back friendlies. They head into this fixture in form and with belief.

Victor Osimhen remains the focal point of Nigeria's attack and the subject of considerable transfer speculation. The Galatasaray striker's future has attracted interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs, but his focus here will be on making an impression on the international stage before the World Cup.

Poland, meanwhile, will look to their own creative talent to find a response after consecutive defeats. Robert Lewandowski's presence always gives them a threat, and a positive result here would do much to restore confidence in the camp.

For full details on how to watch Poland vs Nigeria, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Poland vs Nigeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Poland or Nigeria ahead of this friendly. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and Poland's projected XI has not been confirmed. Nigeria are similarly without confirmed squad updates, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup provided at this time. Further details will be added closer to kick-off as both coaching staffs confirm their selections.

Form

Poland have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent game ended in a 0-2 friendly defeat to Ukraine, which followed a 3-2 qualifying loss to Sweden. Earlier in the sequence, Poland beat Albania 2-1 and won 2-3 away at Malta, with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands also in that run.

Nigeria have won four of their last five matches, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 win over Jamaica, which followed a 2-0 victory against Zimbabwe. Nigeria also beat Iran 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Jordan, with their only dropped points in that five-game stretch coming in a 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations draw with Egypt, which they won on other terms.





Head-to-Head Record

POL Last match NGA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Poland 0 - 1 Nigeria 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met only once in the available head-to-head data, with Nigeria winning 1-0 in a friendly played on March 23, 2018, when Poland were the host nation. That result represents the only recorded meeting between the sides in recent history.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Poland vs Nigeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: