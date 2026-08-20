Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets kick-off time

21 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Acrisure Stadium

How to watch and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action.

For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on the NFL Network. If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional CBS affiliates; the Pittsburgh broadcast will be on KDKA-CBS, while the New York broadcast will air on WCBS-CBS.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the NFL Network and your local CBS affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local CBS station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets Team News

The Steelers have officially wrapped up their training camp and are now fully focused on this matchup. Coming off a strong start to the preseason, Pittsburgh's coaching staff will use this game to finalize depth chart battles. The Steelers' defense will specifically look to capitalize on the Jets' offensive growing pains by generating pressure and forcing mistakes.

The biggest news coming out of the Jets' camp this week is the status of star running back Breece Hall, who suffered a groin strain during a rain-soaked practice on Monday. While Jets head coach Aaron Glenn stated he didn't think the injury was a "big deal," the team is awaiting medical evaluations. Given his massive value to the offense, the Jets are highly unlikely to risk playing Hall in this exhibition game, prioritizing his health for the regular season.

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