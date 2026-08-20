Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets kick-off time
How to watch and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets
Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action.
For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on the NFL Network. If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional CBS affiliates; the Pittsburgh broadcast will be on KDKA-CBS, while the New York broadcast will air on WCBS-CBS.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the NFL Network and your local CBS affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.
To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local CBS station to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets Team News
The Steelers have officially wrapped up their training camp and are now fully focused on this matchup. Coming off a strong start to the preseason, Pittsburgh's coaching staff will use this game to finalize depth chart battles. The Steelers' defense will specifically look to capitalize on the Jets' offensive growing pains by generating pressure and forcing mistakes.
The biggest news coming out of the Jets' camp this week is the status of star running back Breece Hall, who suffered a groin strain during a rain-soaked practice on Monday. While Jets head coach Aaron Glenn stated he didn't think the injury was a "big deal," the team is awaiting medical evaluations. Given his massive value to the offense, the Jets are highly unlikely to risk playing Hall in this exhibition game, prioritizing his health for the regular season.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
Peacock
Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks