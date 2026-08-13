Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time
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Fans have several options to watch the game depending on their location. In the Pittsburgh market, you can tune in to KDKA-CBS where Bob Pompeani and Charlie Bath will on call. In the Green Bay market, you can find it on WGBA-NBC with Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn. Nationwide, it is available on the NFL Network for those with participating cable or satellite providers.
KDKA-CBS, WGBA-NBC and the NFL Network are all available to stream live on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.
Cord-cutters and those out of market have two further options. The game can be streamed live on NFL+, as well as ESPN Unlimited.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Early Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers Team News
Mike McCarthy noted he is still unsure if Aaron Rodgers will take the field against his old squad. Whether the veteran suits up or not, a heavy spotlight will be on Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar. Howard is bouncing back from a lingering finger issue, and Allar (the team's third-round pick) is making his return after a season-ending ankle injury during his senior year at Penn State.
Prized rookie first-round right tackle Max Iheanachor suffered a minor injury in camp and is highly unlikely to play. This clears the way for Dylan Cook, who is currently penciled in as the starter, and allows the Steelers to evaluate Broderick Jones as he continues to work back from offseason neck surgery.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that starting quarterback Jordan Love will play on Thursday. Adding a bit of spice to the matchup against Rodgers and McCarthy, LaFleur recently praised Love as "the best QB he's ever been around".
Under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the Packers' defensive line has been a major talking point in camp. Second-year defensive tackle Warren Brinson is having a breakout summer, and the defense just got a veteran boost with Javon Hargrave making his 2026 camp debut.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
Peacock
Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.