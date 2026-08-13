Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

13 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Acrisure Stadium

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Fans have several options to watch the game depending on their location. In the Pittsburgh market, you can tune in to KDKA-CBS where Bob Pompeani and Charlie Bath will on call. In the Green Bay market, you can find it on WGBA-NBC with Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn. Nationwide, it is available on the NFL Network for those with participating cable or satellite providers.

KDKA-CBS, WGBA-NBC and the NFL Network are all available to stream live on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Cord-cutters and those out of market have two further options. The game can be streamed live on NFL+, as well as ESPN Unlimited.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Early Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers Team News

Mike McCarthy noted he is still unsure if Aaron Rodgers will take the field against his old squad. Whether the veteran suits up or not, a heavy spotlight will be on Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar. Howard is bouncing back from a lingering finger issue, and Allar (the team's third-round pick) is making his return after a season-ending ankle injury during his senior year at Penn State.

Prized rookie first-round right tackle Max Iheanachor suffered a minor injury in camp and is highly unlikely to play. This clears the way for Dylan Cook, who is currently penciled in as the starter, and allows the Steelers to evaluate Broderick Jones as he continues to work back from offseason neck surgery.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that starting quarterback Jordan Love will play on Thursday. Adding a bit of spice to the matchup against Rodgers and McCarthy, LaFleur recently praised Love as "the best QB he's ever been around".

Under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the Packers' defensive line has been a major talking point in camp. Second-year defensive tackle Warren Brinson is having a breakout summer, and the defense just got a veteran boost with Javon Hargrave making his 2026 camp debut.