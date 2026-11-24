Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) in a Black Friday showdown, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Friday, November 27 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Red-hot Denver (8-2) travel to Pittsburgh on a six-game winning streak to face the slumping Steelers (6-4). The Broncos' top-ranked pass rush aims to extend Pittsburgh's two-game skid, while the Steelers look to defend their unbeaten 4-0 home record.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos

The game is being streamed live by Amazon Prime Video nationwide. You can also catch it live via local media markets, with the Pittsburgh area broadcast available on WTAE‑TV (ABC Pittsburgh), while fans in the Denver region can tune in via Denver7 (ABC Denver).

For digital and mobile viewers, you also have convenient streaming options through NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, you can watch the game via Fubo. The online streaming service carries your local ABC affiliates too.

You can even watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos Team News

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Passing Offense & DK Metcalf Drama : The Steelers' passing game has stalled recently, averaging roughly 150 passing yards over their last three outings, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers averaging half a yard per attempt in the first half of Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected against the Eagles after committing two personal foul penalties, drawing public frustration from Rodgers and putting Metcalf at risk of a league suspension for Friday's matchup.

: The Steelers' passing game has stalled recently, averaging roughly 150 passing yards over their last three outings, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers averaging half a yard per attempt in the first half of Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected against the Eagles after committing two personal foul penalties, drawing public frustration from Rodgers and putting Metcalf at risk of a league suspension for Friday's matchup. Michael Pittman Jr. Expected Back : Head coach Mike McCarthy stated he is "very confident" wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be activated off injured reserve to play against Denver. Pittman has been sidelined since Week 5, and his return alongside recently activated rookie Roman Wilson would provide a much-needed boost to Pittsburgh's receiver room.

: Head coach Mike McCarthy stated he is "very confident" wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be activated off injured reserve to play against Denver. Pittman has been sidelined since Week 5, and his return alongside recently activated rookie Roman Wilson would provide a much-needed boost to Pittsburgh's receiver room. Defensive & Line Injuries: Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is unlikely to suit up on Friday, and fellow linebacker Nick Herbig was ruled out for Week 11 with hip and rib injuries. On the offensive line, guard Mason McCormick has been dealing with an ankle injury after Pittsburgh allowed five sacks against Philadelphia.

Denver Broncos Team News

Jonah Coleman's Breakout : Running back Jonah Coleman has emerged as Denver's primary workhorse following a 38-24 win over the Raiders, where he logged a career-high 24 carries for 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Coach Sean Payton noted that J.K. Dobbins remains important down the stretch, while running backs RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie are nearing returns from injury.

: Running back Jonah Coleman has emerged as Denver's primary workhorse following a 38-24 win over the Raiders, where he logged a career-high 24 carries for 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Coach Sean Payton noted that J.K. Dobbins remains important down the stretch, while running backs RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie are nearing returns from injury. Offensive Rhythm vs. Drops : Denver's offense posted a season-high 31 offensive points in Week 11 and ranks fifth in the NFL in scoring since Week 7. Tight end Evan Engram (6 catches, 74 yards vs. Las Vegas) is becoming a key target for quarterback Bo Nix, though the passing attack has been held back by dropped passes from receivers including Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, and Nate Adkins.

: Denver's offense posted a season-high 31 offensive points in Week 11 and ranks fifth in the NFL in scoring since Week 7. Tight end Evan Engram (6 catches, 74 yards vs. Las Vegas) is becoming a key target for quarterback Bo Nix, though the passing attack has been held back by dropped passes from receivers including Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, and Nate Adkins. Defensive Front & Secondary Health: Denver boasts one of the league's top pass rushes (31 sacks, 5th in the NFL), led by Jonathon Cooper, who recorded two sacks and three quarterback hits against the Raiders, alongside Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto. In the secondary, safety Brandon Jones has been managing a hamstring issue, while safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and cornerback Riley Moss (concussion) returned to full action in Week 11.

Pittsburgh Steelers PIT Form Denver Broncos DEN PIT PIT DEN DEN All Games All Games Philadelphia Eagles PHI 19 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L Cincinnati Bengals CIN 38 18 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 27 6 Cleveland Browns CLE W New Orleans Saints NO 10 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 19 26 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Matches played 5 Points scored 103 All Games All Games Denver Broncos DEN 38 24 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Carolina Panthers CAR 21 26 Denver Broncos DEN W Denver Broncos DEN 28 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 16 30 Denver Broncos DEN W Denver Broncos DEN 17 14 Seattle Seahawks SEA W Matches played 5 Points scored 139

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Denver Broncos DEN 6 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 13 FT NFL Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 27 Denver Broncos DEN 19 FT NFL Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 26 Denver Broncos DEN 21 FT NFL Denver Broncos DEN 24 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 17 FT NFL Denver Broncos DEN 23 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 16 FT 99 Points scored 93

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

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NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks