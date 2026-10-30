How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: Top spot in the AFC North is up for grabs! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) in a critical all-AFC North clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Both sides head into Week 8 with 5-2 records. Cleveland may have taken confidence from their 27-24 home success over Pittsburgh in Week 4, but they've not won a regular-season road game against the Steelers since 2003. However, the Browns did claim a victory in Pittsburgh during the 2020 Wild Card playoffs.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Both teams saw significant movements during their final practice sessions. Here is the full in-depth team news and injury breakdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

The Steelers received a massive boost in their secondary and pass rush during Thursday's practice session. After resting or being sidelined on Wednesday, several major superstars returned to the field as full participants.

Jalen Ramsey (CB) : Returned to full participation on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a wrist injury, putting him on a highly positive trajectory to start.

: Returned to full participation on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a wrist injury, putting him on a highly positive trajectory to start. T.J. Watt (OLB) & Cameron Heyward (DT) : Both defensive cornerstones returned to full practice after sitting out Wednesday for scheduled rest.

& : Both defensive cornerstones returned to full practice after sitting out Wednesday for scheduled rest. Alex Highsmith (LB) : Remained limited in practice with a groin injury. His status heading into the weekend remains critical to Pittsburgh's edge rush depth.

: Remained limited in practice with a groin injury. His status heading into the weekend remains critical to Pittsburgh's edge rush depth. Ben Skowronek (WR) : Handled limited practice duties due to a calf issue. While his depth is needed, his progression is a positive sign after missing the last two games.

: Handled limited practice duties due to a calf issue. While his depth is needed, his progression is a positive sign after missing the last two games. Brandin Echols (CB) & Doneiko Slaughter (DB): Both failed to practice for a second consecutive day due to hamstring injuries and are highly questionable for Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Browns' injury report featured a series of upgrades on Thursday, though some critical pieces on both lines remain in limbo.

Jared Verse (DE) : Upgraded to limited participation after missing Wednesday's practice with a knee issue. Coach Todd Monken and the medical staff fully expect him to suit up.

: Upgraded to limited participation after missing Wednesday's practice with a knee issue. Coach Todd Monken and the medical staff fully expect him to suit up. Elgton Jenkins (C) : Took a major step forward, upgrading from a DNP to a limited practice session as he nurses a knee injury.

: Took a major step forward, upgrading from a DNP to a limited practice session as he nurses a knee injury. Tytus Howard (OT) : Remained sidelined in concussion protocol. His potential absence leaves a vulnerable spot on the right side of the offensive line that Pittsburgh's front will look to exploit.

: Remained sidelined in concussion protocol. His potential absence leaves a vulnerable spot on the right side of the offensive line that Pittsburgh's front will look to exploit. Dylan Sampson (RB) : Logged a full practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with a knee injury, completely clearing him for a massive role on Sunday.

: Logged a full practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with a knee injury, completely clearing him for a massive role on Sunday. Defensive Line Depth: Interior linemen Mike Hall Jr. (ankle) and Mason Graham (ankle) both remained limited. While they are tracking toward playing, their limitations put immense pressure on the Browns' run defense against Pittsburgh's dynamic backfield.

Pittsburgh Steelers PIT Form Cleveland Browns CLE PIT PIT CLE CLE All Games All Games New Orleans Saints NO 10 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 19 26 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 34 22 Indianapolis Colts IND W Cleveland Browns CLE 27 24 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 30 27 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Matches played 5 Points scored 130 All Games All Games Tennessee Titans TEN 24 27 Cleveland Browns CLE W Cleveland Browns CLE 13 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL W New York Jets NYJ 17 12 Cleveland Browns CLE L Cleveland Browns CLE 27 24 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Cleveland Browns CLE 21 18 Carolina Panthers CAR W Matches played 5 Points scored 100

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Cleveland Browns CLE 27 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 24 FT NFL Cleveland Browns CLE 13 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 6 FT NFL Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 23 Cleveland Browns CLE 9 FT NFL Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 27 Cleveland Browns CLE 14 FT NFL Cleveland Browns CLE 24 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 19 FT 99 Points scored 87

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks