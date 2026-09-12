Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

It's a completely new era for both franchises, with Mike McCarthy debuting as the head coach of the Steelers and Kevin Stefanski leading the Falcons.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

The biggest team news heading into the game is the major injury scare for Atlanta's newly named starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who tweaked his back during Thursday's practice.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

Quarterback Chaos: Head coach Kevin Stefanski officially named Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 starter. However, Tagovailoa suffered significant back/oblique discomfort during Thursday's practice and had to sit down on the grass. If he is unable to go, veteran backup Cooper Rush will get the start under center.

Michael Penix Jr. Inactive: The third-year quarterback is still recovering from a torn ACL and, while practicing fully, has already been ruled inactive for Sunday's game.

Depleted Edge Rushers: The Falcons' defense has taken a massive hit on the edge. Jalon Walker is out for the season with a torn ACL, and James Pearce Jr. is serving an eight-game suspension. Cameron Thomas and Brandon Dorlus are expected to fill the starting defensive end roles.

Other Practice Limitations:

Zachariah Branch (WR) (hamstring) - Limited

Jawaan Taylor (OL) (knee) - Did not participate Thursday

Za'Darius Smith (DL) (shoulder) - Limited

Billy Bowman Jr. (CB) (Achilles) - Partial participant as he works back from a major injury last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

A Clean Bill of Health: The Steelers enter Week 1 in much healthier shape than their opponents.

Joey Porter Jr. Status: Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is the main player to watch on Pittsburgh's report. He was a limited participant for the second consecutive day on Thursday as he undergoes a pre-planned ramp-up period.

Michael Pittman Jr. Ready: Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. - the team's major offseason trade acquisition - is completely off the injury report and fully ready to make his Steelers debut after missing the preseason with a minor ailment.

Offensive Tackle Debuts: Rookie Troy Fautanu is locked in to make his first career regular-season start at left tackle, tasked with protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Atlanta's shorthanded edge rush.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

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NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks