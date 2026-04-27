Ekstraklasa - Ekstraklasa Stadion Miejski w Gliwicach

Today's game between Piast Gliwice and Arka Gdynia will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Piast Gliwice vs Arka Gdynia are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Piast Gliwice host Arka Gdynia at Stadion Miejski w Gliwicach in what is a critical Ekstraklasa fixture for both clubs, with the table placing them in uncomfortable territory near the foot of the division.

Piast sit 16th in the Ekstraklasa standings and have done little in recent weeks to suggest they can pull clear of danger. Three defeats in their last four league matches have drained confidence at the Silesian club, and the pressure on the squad is mounting with each passing round.

Arka Gdynia arrive in no better shape. The visitors occupy 17th place — one below Piast — and their own recent form has been inconsistent at best. A heavy defeat to Jagiellonia Bialystok last weekend did little to settle nerves on the Baltic coast.

With both clubs scrapping for survival, the margin for error here is almost nonexistent. Games between sides at the wrong end of the table carry a particular intensity, and this one is no different.

For Piast, playing at home offers some comfort, though their record at Stadion Miejski w Gliwicach has not been the fortress they would want it to be this season.

Arka will travel knowing that a win could leapfrog their hosts in the standings and shift the psychological burden squarely onto Gliwice's shoulders.

Read on for full details on how to watch Piast Gliwice vs Arka Gdynia live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Piast Gliwice vs Arka Gdynia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Piast Gliwice, and no projected XI has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Arka Gdynia are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided. Check back for the latest updates ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Piast Gliwice head into this match having won just two of their last five Ekstraklasa outings, with one draw and two defeats rounding out a difficult run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Lechia Gdansk, a result that followed back-to-back league losses — a 2-0 defeat to Pogon Szczecin and a 3-2 reverse against Termalica Nieciecza in which they conceded three. Across those five matches, Piast scored eight goals but shipped seven, a defensive record that reflects their inconsistency. Their two wins, against Radomiak Radom and Jagiellonia Bialystok, both came in March and feel distant now.

Arka Gdynia's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency, with one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five. The low point came at the weekend when Jagiellonia Bialystok beat them 3-0, a result that followed a creditable 2-2 draw with Cracovia. Their only win in the run was a 3-1 victory over Zaglebie Lubin in early April. Arka have scored six goals in five matches but conceded nine, and their defensive vulnerability will concern the coaching staff ahead of this trip to Gliwice.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Ekstraklasa in October 2025, when Arka Gdynia won 2-1 at home. That result gave Arka the bragging rights in the most recent chapter of this fixture, though the overall series across the last five meetings is tight. Piast have shown they can get results against this opposition — including a 3-1 cup win in October 2024 — and the head-to-head record offers little by way of a clear favourite going into Sunday's match.

Standings

In the Ekstraklasa table, Piast Gliwice sit 16th and Arka Gdynia are one place below them in 17th, making this a direct confrontation between two sides deep in the relegation battle.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Piast Gliwice vs Arka Gdynia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: