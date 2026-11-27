How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview

NBA 27 Nov 2026 - 21:00 Mortgage Matchup Center

Tonight's clash marks the latest high-profile regular-season meeting between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, adding another thrilling chapter to their burgeoning Western Conference rivalry. Dallas enters the floor riding the momentum of their dynamic offensive core, featuring superstar guard Luka Doncic orchestrating the attack alongside elite shot-creation and floor-spacing. The Mavericks have been fine-tuning their rotation to maximize defensive versatility while relying heavily on their lethal perimeter shooting to overwhelm opponents in recent outings.

On the other side of the court, the Phoenix Suns counter with their own formidable star power, anchored by the scoring prowess of Devin Booker and the seasoned playmaking of Kevin Durant. Phoenix has been working to build consistent chemistry and shore up its late-game execution following a series of hard-fought conference battles. With both teams possessing legitimate championship aspirations, tonight's showdown promises to deliver playoff-intensity basketball as they jockey for crucial positioning in the fiercely competitive Western Conference standings.

Basketball fans looking to catch tonight's high-stakes hardwood battle between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns have several ways to tune in, depending on their location. For viewers in the Amarillo, Texas area, the game is available locally through KFDA NewsChannel 10 Too, which brings the regional broadcast straight to local television screens. National viewers or those outside the direct local broadcast footprint can typically find this marquee matchup featured across standard NBA league programming and national sports networks.

If you want to stream the action live without paying a dime, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Simply head to the Fubo website or download the app on your preferred streaming device, sign up for the trial period, and navigate to the channel airing the Mavericks and Suns matchup. This allows you to watch the entire game live in high definition, and as long as you cancel your subscription before the five-day trial period concludes, you will not be charged a single penny.