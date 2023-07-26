Philadelphia vs Querétaro: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Philadelphia looked a strong side in their opening game of the Leagues Cup winning the tie 3-1 against a struggling Tijuana last week. Daniel Gadzac scored the opening goal which was followed up by a brace from Junior Carranza.
The Union Zolos will be hoping to produce a similar performance in their outing against another Mexican side.
Queretaro are playing their first match of the Leagues Cup and will look to turn around their fortunes in this competition. Fresh on the back of a 4-1 humbling by Atletico San Luis as Ricardo Sanchez, Vitinho, Julio Dominguez and Unai Arteta all found the back of the net after Angel Sepulveda's opener for Los Gallos Blancos.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Philadelphia vs Querétaro kick-off time
|Date:
|July 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
How to watch Philadelphia vs Querétaro online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Philadelphia and Queretaro can be watched on Apple TV.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia team news
Philadelphia will miss Quinn Sullivan who has been out of action since last month. Other than that manager, Jim Curtin is unlikely to make massive changes to starting eleven. The forward battery of Gazdag, Carranza, and Uhre could once again be given the responsibility of scoring goals and helping their side.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Blake, Bendik
|Defenders
|Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner
|Midfielders
|Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach
|Forwards
|Uhre, Carranza, Torres
Querétaro team news
The Mexican side has a fully fit roster heading into their opening clash of the Leagues Cup. Angel Sepulveda would once be the main man up front for Queretaro as they'll be hoping to register some early goals against a strong opponent.
Queretaro possible XI: Tapia; Mendoza, Gularte, Manzanarez, Perlaza; Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, Sierra; Montecinos, Sepulveda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alisson, Arana, Tapia
|Defenders:
|Mendoza, Manzanarez, Barbieri, Gularte, Gomez, Sandoval, Perlaza
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Lopez, Lertora, Garcia, Sierra, Varela, Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Barrera, Torres, Montecinos, Yrizar, Sepulveda, Sanvezzo, Zunigo, Ayon, A. Garcia,
Head-to-Head Record
The two sides are squaring off against each other for the first time in all competitions.