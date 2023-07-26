Philadelphia vs Querétaro: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia and Querétaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia looked a strong side in their opening game of the Leagues Cup winning the tie 3-1 against a struggling Tijuana last week. Daniel Gadzac scored the opening goal which was followed up by a brace from Junior Carranza.

The Union Zolos will be hoping to produce a similar performance in their outing against another Mexican side.

Queretaro are playing their first match of the Leagues Cup and will look to turn around their fortunes in this competition. Fresh on the back of a 4-1 humbling by Atletico San Luis as Ricardo Sanchez, Vitinho, Julio Dominguez and Unai Arteta all found the back of the net after Angel Sepulveda's opener for Los Gallos Blancos.

Philadelphia vs Querétaro kick-off time

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Venue: Subaru Park

How to watch Philadelphia vs Querétaro online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Philadelphia and Queretaro can be watched on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia team news

Philadelphia will miss Quinn Sullivan who has been out of action since last month. Other than that manager, Jim Curtin is unlikely to make massive changes to starting eleven. The forward battery of Gazdag, Carranza, and Uhre could once again be given the responsibility of scoring goals and helping their side.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Querétaro team news

The Mexican side has a fully fit roster heading into their opening clash of the Leagues Cup. Angel Sepulveda would once be the main man up front for Queretaro as they'll be hoping to register some early goals against a strong opponent.

Queretaro possible XI: Tapia; Mendoza, Gularte, Manzanarez, Perlaza; Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, Sierra; Montecinos, Sepulveda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Arana, Tapia Defenders: Mendoza, Manzanarez, Barbieri, Gularte, Gomez, Sandoval, Perlaza Midfielders: Escamilla, Lopez, Lertora, Garcia, Sierra, Varela, Gonzalez Forwards: Barrera, Torres, Montecinos, Yrizar, Sepulveda, Sanvezzo, Zunigo, Ayon, A. Garcia,

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are squaring off against each other for the first time in all competitions.

