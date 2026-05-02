Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 7:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC are listed below.

This match is available exclusively through Apple TV, which holds the broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass. Coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. The app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your Apple TV account to get around geo-restrictions.

Philadelphia Union host Nashville SC at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that could not be more different in terms of where these two clubs currently stand.

Nashville arrive in Pennsylvania as the Eastern Conference leaders. The Boys in Gold have been the standout side in the East this season, and their form across all competitions has reinforced that status in recent weeks.

Their schedule has been demanding. Nashville faced Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 29, losing 1-0, just days after a 4-2 win over Charlotte FC in MLS on April 26. That combination of continental and domestic action means Gary Smith's side come into this game on the back of a short turnaround.

Philadelphia are in a difficult moment. The Union sit 15th in the Eastern Conference, and their recent run of results reflects a team searching for consistency. A 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew on April 25 was the latest setback in a sequence that has included two draws and two losses from their last four outings.

The Union's only bright spot in recent weeks was a 1-2 win away at CF Montreal on April 11, but that feels distant now. Jim Curtin's side need points badly, and playing at home against the conference leaders gives them a chance to reset.

The contrast in standings and form makes this a fixture with clear narrative stakes. Nashville will want to maintain their grip at the top, while Philadelphia need a result to arrest a slide that has left them deep in the bottom half of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Philadelphia Union ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Nashville SC are similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Philadelphia Union have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew on April 25, and they drew 3-3 with Toronto FC the week before. The Union's only win in the run came away at CF Montreal, where they won 2-1 on April 11. They also drew 0-0 with DC United and lost 2-1 to Charlotte FC during the same period. Philadelphia scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Nashville SC have won three and lost one of their last five across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 29. Before that, they beat Charlotte FC 4-2 in MLS on April 26 and won 0-2 away at Atlanta United on April 18. Nashville also beat CF America 0-1 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 15 and defeated Charlotte FC 1-2 on April 11. Across those five matches, Nashville scored eight goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 17, 2025, when Nashville SC beat Philadelphia Union 3-1 in the US Open Cup. Before that, Nashville won 1-0 at home against Philadelphia in MLS on July 6, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nashville hold a clear advantage with four wins to Philadelphia's one. The lone Philadelphia victory came on July 20, 2024, when the Union won 3-0 at home in MLS.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while Philadelphia Union are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: