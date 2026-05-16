Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, and this game is available to watch live through the Apple TV app. For the 2026 season, MLS no longer sells a standalone Season Pass. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost. The app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may run into geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and access your subscription as normal. Connect to a US server, clear your browser cache, and open the Apple TV app to stream the match without interruption.

Philadelphia Union host Columbus Crew at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

The Union have endured a miserable spring. Jim Curtin's side sit deep in the bottom half of the East and have won just once in their last five league matches, a run that has left them fighting to avoid the wrong end of the table rather than pushing for playoff contention.

There have been individual bright spots. Sixteen-year-old Cavan Sullivan scored his first MLS league goal in a 4-3 defeat to Orlando City last time out, a moment that offered a rare flash of quality in what has been a frustrating campaign. The teenager has been carefully managed this season, and his growing influence is one of the few reasons for optimism around Subaru Park.

Columbus arrive in Pennsylvania with their own problems to solve. The Crew have lost three of their last four MLS outings and sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, close enough to the Union in the standings that neither side can afford to treat this as a low-stakes afternoon.

The visitors did beat One Knoxville SC 4-1 in the US Open Cup in late April, and they have shown enough attacking quality across the season to threaten any side. But their league form has been poor, with back-to-back defeats to Minnesota United and New York City FC exposing a fragility that has cost them points.

Columbus also hold the recent upper hand in this fixture. They beat the Union 2-0 at home just three weeks ago, and that result will be fresh in the minds of both dressing rooms.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union have no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad information becomes available.

Columbus Crew are similarly without confirmed team news. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the visitors, and no projected XI has been announced. Check back nearer the match for the latest squad updates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Philadelphia Union have taken no wins, two draws, and three defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Orlando City on May 13, a result in which they fought back before conceding late. Before that, they lost 2-1 to New England Revolution and drew 0-0 with Nashville SC. A 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew on April 25 and a 3-3 draw with Toronto FC complete the run. The Union have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches, with a lack of wins the central concern.

Columbus Crew have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 MLS defeat to Red Bull New York on May 13. Before that, they lost 3-0 to New York City FC and fell 2-3 to Minnesota United in the league. The Crew beat One Knoxville SC 4-1 in the US Open Cup on April 29 and won 2-0 against Philadelphia Union in MLS on April 25. Columbus have scored eleven goals and conceded eleven across those five matches, with their two most recent MLS outings both ending in defeat.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 25, 2026, when Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia Union 2-0 in an MLS fixture with Columbus as the home side. Before that, Columbus won 1-0 at home in June 2025, and the sides drew 2-2 when Philadelphia hosted in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, Columbus hold the advantage with three wins to Philadelphia's none, alongside one draw and one additional Columbus win of 3-2 in October 2024. Philadelphia have not beaten Columbus in any of the five meetings in this dataset.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, both clubs sit in the lower half of the table, with Columbus a couple of places above their hosts. Neither side is close to the playoff positions, and a defeat for either club would deepen the gap to the teams above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: